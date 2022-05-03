ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

How Legion Brewing pushed through pandemic to open its third taproom

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Knx1r_0fRrV8mO00
Legion Brewing CEO Phil Buchy Legion Brewing CEO Phil Buchy at the facility on West Morehead Street. (Charlotte Business Journal)

CHARLOTTE — Legion Brewing CEO Phil Buchy threw out the plans for his facility on West Morehead Street after the pandemic hit.

[ALSO READ: South End brewery adds event space]

The 25,000-square-foot facility — part of the Salt + Vinegar adaptive-reuse project — opens its taproom and beer garden on May 9 after numerous Covid-related supply-chain delays. Its 100,000-barrel production facility opened last fall.

Buchy says that facility cost approximately $10 million. It is at 2014 W. Morehead St., in the area known as FreeMoreWest. That area is just west of uptown, between the Ashley Park and Wilmore neighborhoods.

It marks Legion’s third taproom in Charlotte. Expect an industrial vibe with exposed ductwork, white walls and light ash wood for the 50-foot bar top and tables. Legion’s brewing equipment is in the spotlight, tucked behind the bar so guests have a window into the production process.

The 4,000-square-foot taproom has Legion’s flagship and seasonal beers on tap. Expect favorites including Juicy Jay, Penguin Pils and Supernova as well as unique brews, which will be limited to the West Morehead taproom.

The last two years have been about finding the right balance as Covid disrupted business plans.

“We needed to rethink what we’re doing. It changed us — we adapted,” Buchy says.

Legion turned to canning to boost the bottom line as taprooms were shuttered and restaurants closed, causing sales to plummet. It quickly found it needed more capacity than it had — or planned to add.

He already had inked a deal for 2014 W. Morehead St., but the planned facility didn’t touch the scope of production needed. Buchy scrapped those plans in favor of a 100,000-barrel brewhouse, high-speed canning line and smaller taproom.

Read the full story and take a peek inside the space here.

(Watch the video below: Olde Meck Brewery to anchor new entertainment district in Ballantyne)

Olde Meck Brewery to anchor new entertainment district in Ballantyne

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Celebrity chef David Burke to open third local restaurant

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Celebrity chef David Burke has signed a deal to bring his latest concept — G.O.A.T. Pizza — to Cornelius. The restaurant will occupy 4,105 square feet at the Village of Oakhurst, on Statesville Road. That development is also home to The Waterman, which recently opened there, and staple 131 Main.
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios Charlotte

2-story waterfront restaurant in Lake Wylie opening May 9

A new chophouse and seafood restaurant called Drift will open May 9th on Lake Wylie, just 30 minutes southwest of Charlotte. Why it matters: Waterfront restaurants are scarce in the Charlotte area, and who doesn’t love a good dinner with a view. From the same team behind The Pump House on the Catawba River, Drift […] The post 2-story waterfront restaurant in Lake Wylie opening May 9 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Health
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
WSOC Charlotte

South Carolina Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill delayed due to weather

FORT MILL, S.C. — The start of the 13th annual South Carolina Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill has been delayed from Friday evening to Saturday morning due to weather. The festival’s Twitter account tweeted about the change Thursday night, saying the possibility for strong storms, gusty winds, and cloud to ground lightning on Friday was to blame for the delay.
FORT MILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taproom#Food Drink#Legion Brewing#Covid#Supernova
WSOC Charlotte

Historic property in uptown’s Fourth Ward hits market at $2M

CHARLOTTE — A historic property in uptown Charlotte that’s home to a swanky restaurant has just hit the market. Built in the late 19th century and now commonly known as the Morrison House, the two-story building at 224 W. 10th St. in Fourth Ward has ties to several families that figured prominently in the region’s history, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kim McKinney

Alice Eats Bakery Adds Sweet Touch to Troutman

You could easily drive by the unassuming business if you weren’t looking for it, but thankfully we were.We were in town and my aunt mentioned she needed to find a bakery and a friend said “Alice Eats” was a “must try”. We headed that way and there at 135 Wagner Street, in Troutman, we found it.
TROUTMAN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Gaston Gazette

Gastonia Farmers Market season to begin

Happy Mother’s Day! Here is wishing all mothers a truly lovely day. You know it’s officially the growing season when the Gastonia Farmers Market is open for business Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays! Come out and support our local farmers and find amazing, fresh vegetables, fruits, breads, meats and preserves made form our local...
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
89K+
Followers
99K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy