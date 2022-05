LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new sign on the Brad Cox barn, a sign that represents a dream come true, sort of. “You want to win the Derby to have that thrill, right, and there’s really no thrill in finding out you won the Derby through a text message, so we definitely want to get back there and hopefully we can win it the right way.” Cox said.

