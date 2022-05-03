Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Wabash River near Bluffton IN affecting Wells County. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen IN, Van Wert and Adams Counties. .Recent rainfall has led to rises on area rivers. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tiffin River at Stryker. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas around Stryker can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 11.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO