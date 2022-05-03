Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Central Interior FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Including the following area, Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 600 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 PM AKDT, An ice jam has formed on the Tanana River downstream from Manley Hot Springs. River observer in Manley Hot Springs reported flooding in Manley Hot Springs. The observer reported that almost all roads in Manley are flooded and that houses on the slough bank have water either in or surrounding them. - For Tanana River at Manley Hot Springs-: At 7:00am the stage was 11.5 feet. Flood Stage is 13.5 feet. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.

