What does overturning Roe v. Wade mean for Massachusetts?

By Ashley Shook, Taylor Knight
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – According to a leaked ruling obtained Monday by Politico , the United States Supreme Court is set to turn the issue of abortion back to the states.

What does that mean for Massachusetts?

Should the Supreme Court’s decision come down as written in the draft, individual states would then be able to pass laws on whether abortions would be allowed and, if so, under what circumstances.

Democrats denounce leaked Supreme Court draft ruling nixing Roe v. Wade

The opinion in the case in question is a challenge to Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. In the draft opinion, five conservative justices sided with Mississippi saying that the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion was not constitutional.

The court’s votes are not final until the formal opinions are officially released. That is expected sometime within the next two months.

Several states are poised to implement extreme limits or outright bans on the procedure. Some states have so-called trigger bans which would immediately prohibit abortions if and when the Supreme Court releases a formal opinion overturning Roe.

In Massachusetts, abortion is legal under the ROE Act up to and in some cases beyond 24 weeks. Attorney General Maura Healey said overnight that quote “Abortion will remain legal in Massachusetts.”

Biden declares right to abortion ‘fundamental’ after leak of draft Supreme Court opinion

An AP-NORC poll in December found that Democrats increasingly see protecting abortion rights as a high priority for the government.

Other polling shows relatively few Americans want to see Roe overturned. In 2020, AP VoteCast found that 69% of voters in the presidential election said the Supreme Court should leave the Roe v. Wade decision as is; just 29% said the court should overturn the decision. In general, AP-NORC polling finds a majority of the public favors abortion being legal in most or all cases.

Still, when asked about abortion policy generally, Americans have nuanced attitudes on the issue, and many don’t think that abortion should be possible after the first trimester or that women should be able to obtain a legal abortion for any reason.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

