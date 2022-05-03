ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Louisiana man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase, found in river

By My Sherie Johnson
CBS 42
 3 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) – The West Monroe Police Department has arrested a Monroe man who led officers on a high-speed chase Saturday, April 30, 2022.

According to the West Monroe Police Department, an officer was traveling North on Warren Drive when they turned onto Arkansas Road and saw someone speeding on a motorcycle around 8:00 p.m.

An officer reported that the motorcycle’s driver drove around 80 to 100 miles per hour. The officer reached 93 miles per hour while they attempted to catch up with the driver. The officer turned on their emergency lights as the driver turned onto North Eighth Street, but they refused to stop. Then the officer turned on their siren and drove in the opposite travel lane.

However, the driver ran the stop signs on North Eighth Street at Shaw Street, North Eighth Street at Otis Street and again on Otis Street at North Seventh Street.

According to the arrest affidavit, the driver then passed a vehicle on Otis Street and proceeded to turn onto Trenton Street. Officers reported that the driver continued to speed past cars on Trenton Street.

The officer lost sight of the motorcycle, but another officer continued the pursuit.

Police reported the driver continued to speed past vehicles on Trenton Street, traveling around 80 miles per hour. The arrest affidavit indicated that the driver ran 10 more stop signs, with nine in a residential area where there is usually a high number of pedestrians. He also ran four red lights on Trenton Street, with heavy traffic.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was 26-year-old Seth McCrory.

Seth McCrory, courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

He crashed his motorcycle on Linderman Avenue at South First Street. Police said McCrory ran away from the scene, but officers found him in the Ouachita River. West Monroe Police Department officers arrested McCrory and reported they found suspected marijuana, hash and a small amount of marijuana in his backpack.

According to officers, McCrory took ownership of the marijuana and stated he ran because he was scared and did not want his motorcycle to be towed. He did not have a motorcycle endorsement and did not show proof of insurance. McCrory also said he was going as fast as he could on the motorcycle. St. Francis Medical Center treated and released him back to the police.

Officers booked McCrory into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • One count of Flight from an officer; Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony).
  • One count of Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance 1 (First Offense) (Misdemeanor).
  • One count of General Speed Law (Misdemeanor).
  • One count of No Proof of Insurance (Misdemeanor).
  • One count of Examination of Applicants Required: Classes of License (Misdemeanor).

McCrory’s bond was set at $11,650 for the charges listed above.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office booking website, officers arrested McCrory before, on April 22, 2021, and charged him with one count of Simple Robbery and one count of Possession of a Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.

The bond for Possession of a Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies was set at $7,500. McCrory’s bond was set at $10,000 for the Attempted Armed Robbery with a Firearm charge.

Records also show that police previously arrested and charged McCrory as a Fugitive from Justice related to a Vehicle Burglary and Theft of a Firearm on April 15, 2021.

The arrest affidavit indicated his bond was set at $55,000 for the April 15, 2021 incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

