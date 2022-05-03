ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi targets Trump, McConnell in statement slamming draft opinion overturning Roe

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXi8j_0fRrSTAD00
Tweet

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday targeted former President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a statement slamming the draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, writing that the top Republicans “have assaulted privacy, precedent and the Constitution.”

“This monstrous draft decision is a sweeping and severe restriction of Americans’ rights. With it, Trump, McConnell and Republicans in Congress have assaulted privacy, precedent and the Constitution,” Pelosi wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

The comments from the Speaker come less than 24 hours after Politico published a draft Supreme Court opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, that said the rulings in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey do not have grounds in the Constitution and should be overturned.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that while the document is “authentic,” it does not reflect the final decision from the bench. The court is examining a Mississippi law that bans virtually all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Democrats, however, are sounding the alarm, denouncing the draft opinion and advocating for efforts to safeguard abortion rights on the federal level.

Pelosi on Tuesday said nixing the nearly 50-year precedent set by Roe v. Wade would lay the foundation for Republicans “to obliterate even more of our freedoms,” and called Alito’s argument “alarming and extremist.”

“As drafted, Justice Alito’s argument — that women are not entitled to basic human rights today because they have been denied those rights for generations — is alarming and extremist,” Pelosi wrote. “This draft ruling offers a dangerous blueprint for future assaults on some of our most cherished rights, which are rooted in the long-held constitutional right to privacy.”

The Speaker said “radical” justices elevated to the bench by Republican presidents are “eviscerating women’s fundamental freedom to full reproductive care,” adding that their actions are “poised to inflict unthinkable suffering on tens of millions of families across our country, especially in communities of color and low-income communities.”

“The Republican assault on Roe v. Wade is the latest manifestation of their decades-long disrespect of women. Democrats respect women and their freedom,” she added.

Pelosi also commented on the ramifications for the court if the final ruling is the same as the draft opinion, writing that overturning the longtime precedent could “seriously erode the legitimacy” of the bench.

“In brazenly ignoring 50 years of its own precedent, the United States Constitution and the will of the American people, this draft ruling would seriously erode the legitimacy of the Supreme Court in the eyes of the American people,” the speaker wrote.

She vowed further action if the court goes through with nixing the 1973 ruling.

“Upholding the rule of law and maintaining the faith of the people require that the Court allow Roe to remain the law of the land,” Pelosi wrote. “If instead the Court chooses to terminate Roe, Democrats will not relent in fighting back against the dire threat posed to women’s health, safety and well-being.”

The Hill reached out to Trump for comment on Pelosi’s statement.

When reached for comment, McConnell’s office referred The Hill to comments the minority leader made about the draft opinion earlier on Tuesday, which largely focused on the unprecedented leak.

McConnell called the leak of the draft opinion “lawless action,” and said it “should be investigated and punished to the fullest extent possible.” He also said the Department of Justice should pursue a case if a crime was committed.

Pelosi issued a joint statement with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) late Monday night, writing that if true the bench “is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years – not just on women but on all Americans.”

The top Democrats also mentioned Trump and McConnell in that statement.

“The party of Lincoln and Eisenhower has now completely devolved into the party of Trump,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote. “Every Republican Senator who supported Senator McConnell and voted for Trump Justices pretending that this day would never come will now have to explain themselves to the American people.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Salon

"Hissy fit": Top GOP donor ramps up attacks on Trump-backed candidate as pricy feud escalates

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. President Ronald Reagan believed in a big-tent approach to the Republican Party and the conservative movement, famously saying that someone who agreed with him 80% of the time was an 80% ally rather than a 20% enemy. Donald Trump, on the other hand, tells Republicans who dare to disagree with him "Go fuck yourself" — which, according to CNN's Gabby Orr and the New York Times' Maggie Haberman, is what Trump had to say about Club For Growth President David McIntosh when McIntosh refused to withdraw attack ads slamming "Hillbilly Elegy" author and U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance.
OHIO STATE
Salon

Why Donald Trump is now undermining his greatest — and only — presidential achievement

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he was seen as a "populist" right-wing politician railing about free trade and immigration to push an isolationist worldview, all of which was out of step with what we knew as the modern conservative movement up to that moment. Sure there had been a rump group of paleoconservatives, like Pat Buchanan, who had staged a couple of fringe presidential campaigns in prior decades. The independent candidacy of millionaire Ross Perot had raised some of the same issues and appealed to many of the same voter concerns. But it was Trump whose TV celebrity and flamboyant personality managed to take those ideas straight into the mainstream of the Republican Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Senate#Republicans#Americans#Planned Parenthood#The Supreme Court#Democrats
The Independent

Morning Joe host says Roe memo more likely to have been leaked by conservative than liberal

After a draft Supreme Court decision showing its intent to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked to Politico, Republicans immediately leapt on the leak as an "egregious" breach of court norms, calling for an investigation. In the minds of individuals like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Ted Cruz, the leak was clearly the work of a liberal, and they called for a criminal investigation into the event. However, others — including MSNBC's Joe Scarborough — think it is just as likely that the leak was the work of a conservative who hoped to use the resulting outrage...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Week

Mitch lied. The impeachment died.

Following the Jan. 6 insurrection, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made it clear he thought then-President Donald Trump was responsible for the violence. The Trump-loving rioters "did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth — because he was angry he'd lost an election," he said in an instantly famous speech at the end of Trump's second impeachment trial.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Trump Move That Democrats Want Biden to Copy

The federal government is running out of funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and the Biden administration has been blunt about the potential consequences if it does not get more money soon. “We need to get this funding,” the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters earlier this month. “Otherwise people are going to die.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

553K+
Followers
67K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy