Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County to Celebrate ‘Bike to School Day’ on Wednesday, May 4, with Event at Richie Park Elementary School in Rockville

montgomerycountymd.gov
 4 days ago

Montgomery County will join the celebration of the annual Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 4, with a fun-filled event from 8:15-9:15 a.m. at Richie Park Elementary School in Rockville. Elected officials and representatives of the County’s Department of Transportation (MCDOT) and Vision Zero programs will be among those distributing...

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov

