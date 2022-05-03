ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News 20/20 features New Philadelphia cold case this Friday

By Courtney Shaw
 3 days ago
ABC News will feature a New Philadelphia cold case on 20/20 this Friday.

In 1998, Anthony Harris, 12, confessed to killing his 5-year-old neighbor, Devan Duniver.

Harris was found guilty by a judge but then his lawyers said the police coerced him into confessing using intimidating interrogation techniques.

After spending two years in juvenile detention, he won his appeal and later had his conviction overturned.

In the episode, ABC News anchor John Quiñones sits down with Harris more than 20 years later, who speaks out about the reason he confessed to a crime he did not commit, the psychological damage he experienced and the search for Duniver in the woods behind her home where members of the search party found her body.

The program includes interviews with Tarin Hale, Harris’ public defender; Daniel Warren and Geoffrey Mearns, Harris’ lawyers for his appeal and civil lawsuit; Dan Risinger, the police officer who took the desperate call from Duniver’s mother reporting her daughter missing; journalists who covered the case extensively; and legal experts.

The episode airs on News 5 at 9 p.m. on Friday.

