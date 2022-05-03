5 Things to Know about Dolphins rookie receiver Erik "Eazy-E" Ezukanma

The Dolphins drafted Erik "Eazy-E" Ezukanma, a wide receiver from Texas Tech, in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Ezukanma, 6-foot-2, has solid size, quickness and toughness.

He's also already got a really cool nickname and personalized logo.

"The lightning bolt is also considered a Z in the logo – EZE," Ezukanma explained. "The lightning bolt is to express my speed, how explosive I am, the way I play ball. It’s just a representation of me and the way I play. Just a little cool design that I thought was nice. We put it on some t-shirts and things.”

Ezukanma, pronounced "ez-zoo-comma" will begin his professional career playing behind Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson and in a battle for playing time with Lynn Bowden, Preston Williams and others.

5 Things to Know:Dolphins rookie linebacker Channing Tindall

UDFA Fever:These 5 undrafted players could impact Miami

"I’m a versatile guy," Ezukanma said. "I feel like I can fit in right where Jaylen Waddle – the way he can take the ball out of the backfield as well as be a deep threat down the field, but also just a versatile guy with RAC ability and YAC ability – yards after contact and run after the catch. You can put me anywhere on the field."

Ezukanma, who is 22, has an affable personality and a wide smile that shines through the braces he currently sports. Ezukanma was featured in a furniture store commercial that ran on Lubbock television throughout the season.

Here are 5 Things To Know about Dolphins rookie WR Erik Ezukanma:

Ezukanma is one of seven

Ezukanma was raised in Fort Worth, Texas, one of seven children.

His mother, Lawrette Ezukanma, is a nurse.

“She is really the reason why I’m sitting right here today," Ezukanma said on draft night. "I really believe that because I’ve watched her grind every day working nights, 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. in the morning, and going right back to it. Growing up I had to grow up fast... I feel like all of that grinding is instilled in me."

Ezukanma wrote in an essay while at Texas Tech that his mother has provided for the family and "my goal is to one day be able to do that for her."

Recruited by Kliff Kingsbury

Ezukanma was recruited by former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Among the other schools interested were Texas A&M, TCU, SMU, Houston, Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Utah, Washington State and Wisconsin.

He also visited SMU and Utah.

Ezukanma was a Tech captain as a redshirt freshman.

“You want to be a player-led program," Ezukanma said. "You want guys in the locker room to uplift each other, not be one of those guys that brings each other down. I’m willing to go in there, learn my role with the team and as I gradually get up in the ranks, earn my respect. I feel like I can hop into that leadership role.”

Mahomes and Welker connections

Ezukanma worked out with former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“It was a cool experience," Ezukanma said. "He was very encouraging. He was letting me know the grind doesn’t stop here. Basically you’re going to get drafted and you’re going to be grinding until the next offseason, and with that, you got to stay hungry and be the first one into the film room and have a note or pen whenever you’re learning anything. And just be a sponge throughout the process because they are looking for that and they want to see you be the first in line in every situation.”

Ezukanma will now work with former Dolphins and Texas Tech receiver Wes Welker, Miami's receivers coach.

“Oh, you know, he’s a Red Raider," Ezukanma said. "He’s Red Raider blood just like me, so a lot of contact throughout the process and with Wes Welker taking a chance on me and the Miami franchise, I appreciate them so much and I’m grateful for this opportunity and I’m ready just to work.”

As a sophomore and junior, Ezukanma became the first Red Raider to lead the team in receiving yards in back-to-back years since former Dolphin Jakeem Grant in 2014-15.

Jet Sweeps and Wildcat

Most players claim they're versatile, but Ezukanma truly is.

He can win jump balls with physical play. He can gain yards after catch on short passes.

He can line up inside or out.

He can gain yards on jet sweeps. And he may be a factor as a Wildcat quarterback.

"You can put me anywhere on the field, just get the ball in my hands," Ezukanma said. "I was taking jet sweeps from the slot, running routes in the slot, option routes on the outside as well. You can really put me anywhere and I'll be able to run the route tree for you."

Ezukanma has some running back experience.

"Every time I touch the ball, I'm looking to score, regardless of where I am on the field," Ezukanma said. "It's just been something in my head since I was a kid. Because at running back, when you get the ball in the backfield, you're running downhill, regardless. So at receiver, if I catch a curl or a comeback, I'm going to be turning upfield and I'm trying to get contact as soon as I get the ball and try to score."

What scouts say

Some scouts have compared Ezukanma's skill set to NFL receivers Mohamed Sanu (Bengals/Falcons/Patriots/Lions/49ers) and Donte Moncrief (Colts/Panthers/Steelers/Patriots).

Ezukanma has his own comparisons.

"You got guys like Justin Jefferson," Ezukanma said. "I feel like we have the same body type and I love the way he runs routes, as well as Keenan Allen. He's a great route runner as well. I want to model my game after those guys because of how they run routes as well as their size. Because you can still throw the ball up to them at the end of the day and they're going to come down with it."

Sonnie Cumbie was Ezukanma's offensive coordinator and interim head coach at Texas Tech last season. On draft day, he shared his scouting report with the Post.

"Very strong hands," Cumbie said. "Attacks the ball. Powerful runner. Wasn’t tackled by first defender all season. Ball skills are good. Smart player that can learn multiple spots on the field. High character. He cares a lot about football. Top end speed is a question but y’all have plenty of that there. Not afraid to compete. I like Erik a lot.”