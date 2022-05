After the first inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks May 4 game against the Maimi Marlins, Madison Bumgarner was ejected by first base umpire Dan Bellino. After the ejection, Bumgarner was extremely upset and had to be restrained by multiple teammates and members of Arizona’s staff. The ejection happened after Bellino came over to check his hand for substances, after which Bumgarner said something to get thrown out. Bumgarner gave up a lead-off home run to Jon Berti before getting the next three batters to fly out.

