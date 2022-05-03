ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Teen appeared to fall out of Florida ride halfway in plunge

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old Missouri boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop-tower ride in central Florida’s tourist district appeared...

People

Fla. Teen Dies After Truck Pulls His Raft from Pond to Parking Lot: 'He Was the Best Brother Ever,' Says Mom

A Florida family is grieving the loss of 18-year-old Christian Garner, who died in a rafting accident in Pensacola on Saturday, ABC station WEAR-TV reported. "Christian was my baby boy," his mother, who hasn't been identified and wasn't ready to speak on camera, told WEAR-TV. "He was such a mama's boy growing up. He loved working on cars, and he just started a new four-wheeler project. He loved to fish. He really loved his family, and we all love him so much. He was the best brother ever. My other two kids just lost their best friend."
PENSACOLA, FL
The Independent

Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

Child survives shark bite at south Florida beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A child, described as an adolescent by emergency responders, is expected to be fine after a shark bit him in the ocean. In a post on Twitter, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said they responded after a child was bitten by a shark. The adolescent told rescuers he “saw a small shark dart towards him as he stood in shallow water.” The shark bit his right foot near his big toe before swimming away.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
10NEWS

Seattle woman dies snorkeling in Florida's Dry Tortugas

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — A 74-year-old woman died while snorkeling in the Dry Tortugas National Park, which is in the Gulf of Mexico west of Key West, Florida. Carol Murrell Maillet of Seattle, Washington, was snorkeling along the fort wall by the beach on Thursday afternoon when family members heard her screaming, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said.
KEY WEST, FL
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Florida

A report released by Forbes this week listed all the billionaires in the world. In total, there are 2,688 billionaires globally, 785 of them living in the United States. Miami is home to the third-largest amount of billionaires, with 78.
FLORIDA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend. Dillon competed in the NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship. The National Physique Committee is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Categories in the competition included Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Physique, Fitness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
