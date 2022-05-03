ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Suspect killed in shooting after barricading inside downtown LA hotel

By Alexi Chidbachian
foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - A man who barricaded himself inside a hotel in downtown Los Angeles was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon. The incident at the Rosslyn Hotel, in the 100 block of West Fifth Street, began at about 8:30 a.m., the...

www.foxla.com

