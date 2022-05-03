ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Dane County sues foam makers over PFAS pollution

news8000.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County officials are suing dozens of firefighting foam manufacturers alleging their products contaminated the area around the county’ airport. The Wisconsin State Journal...

www.news8000.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfas#Pollution#Firefighting Foam#3m#Ap#Dupont#Johnson Controls#Department Of Justice#News Headlines#News 8

