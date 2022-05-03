The David Chang Post That Had Instagram Tearing Up

When it comes to cleanliness, you can't go wrong with ... a cowboy. At least that's what Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is advising her fans and followers in a recent Instagram post that said fans and followers appear to be eating up with a spoon. On May 3, 2022, Drummond shared a photo of herself being hugged from behind by one very (er, how shall we put this?) "rugged-looking" Ladd Drummond, her husband of over two decades. And by "rugged-looking," we're referring to the fact that Ladd is wearing rumpled denim and a cowboy hat covered with various stains that might or might not be "either dust or soot or another substance that rhymes with pit," as Ms. Drummond suggested. "That is not a dark mustache over his lip," she clarifies for her fans and followers. "It was all over his shirt too."

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO