Lithia Motors Acquires Sisley Honda Dealership In Ontario
Lithia Motors Inc LAD and Pfaff Automotive Partners have acquired Sisley Honda, based in Thornhill, Ontario, for an undisclosed sum. The company expects the...www.benzinga.com
Lithia Motors Inc LAD and Pfaff Automotive Partners have acquired Sisley Honda, based in Thornhill, Ontario, for an undisclosed sum. The company expects the...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0