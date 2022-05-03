Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge outlines the impact on state if Roe V. Wade is overturned

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge held a press conference Tuesday to outline the ramifications for the state if the Roe V. Wade decision is overturned.

The response from Rutledge comes after a leaked draft opinion of the Mississippi-based case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that suggested the Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide.

If Roe V. Wade is overturned, the impact on the Natural State could be far-reaching, including the immediate activation of a 2019 Arkansas law that would prohibit doctors from performing abortions backed up by penalties including a $10,000 fine and a possible 10-year jail sentence.

Other Arkansas lawmakers including Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Sen. John Boozman and Sen. Tom Cotton have also weighed into the discussion, showing support for the possibility of overturn the ruling but also expressing concern over the leak of the draft opinion.

That same concern over the leak of the draft has now prompted Chief Justice John Roberts to call for an immediate investigation while at the same time confirming the authenticity of the document.

During the press briefing, Rutledge stated that there are many laws and cases in the Natural State that will be impacted if the draft opinion becomes final.

Rutledge also went on to state that should the draft opinion become final and Roe V. Wade is overturned, she will ban abortions in the state of Arkansas immediately.

She also had harsh words regarding the leak of the court documents.

“The person who leaked this, or the individuals who leaked this is no different than those who wished to tear down our capitol on January 6th. This is an act of insurrection ripping at the seams, breaking that confidentiality.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.