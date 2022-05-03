ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

State Police arrest a Corning man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st Degree.

 3 days ago

On May 2, 2022, at approximately 2:19 p.m., the State Police out of Big Flats conducted a traffic stop on a motorist...

FingerLakes1.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Corning man

Police say a Corning man was arrested following a traffic stop. According to a news release, State Police out of Big Flats arrested John E. Sommer, 42, of Corning for criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated unlicensed operation. Following a traffic stop on State Route 414 in the town...
CORNING, NY
Corning, NY
