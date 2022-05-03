St. Mary Anne's Garden Market welcomes Spring

NORTH EAST — There were lots of smiles, laughter and chatter; a homecoming of sorts for St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market.

Last held in 2019, the two day market returned to St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church in North East this past Friday and Saturday, with perfect weather and visitors eager to start gardening.

“I love it. I seriously love it,” gushed Shawna Bouchelle. The Elkton woman was scanning every booth for ideas.

“I really got into plants in the last couple of years,” Bouchelle said. “This is so cool.”

Father John Schaeffer, pastor of the historic church, proclaimed the two-day event a success.

“We had over 5000 guests throughout the event, the biggest crowd ever. We also had 63 vendors who participated,” Schaeffer said. “We are delighted that the Garden Market bloomed after a two year pandemic dormancy!”

Friday was Ann Ehrhart’s first visit to the Garden Market at the historic North East church.

“I’m just browsing,” the Havre de Grace woman said. “I’m checking it out to see what’s going on.”

Andy Mistr came to North East from Colora looking for tomato, pepper, peas, and other plants for his garden.

“I’m into the vegetables,” Mistr said. “Anything I can eat I’m all about it.”

Jessica Mistr, a Cecil County Master Gardener, said she is seeing an increased interest in gardening.

“A lot of people are pretty excited,” she said.

“I smell some pit beef,” her husband said. “So that made me happy.”

Angie Ayd recently purchased a farm in Colora and was also in search of garden plants.

“We love this market. We go camping in Elk Neck and we’d stop every year,” Ayd said.

Janey Hokuf appreciated the good mix of flowering plants; bot perennials and annuals.

“I have four hanging vessels I have to do,” the Fair Hill woman said. “I couldn’t wait for it to open and start again.”

Her husband, Steve Hokuf, surveyed the grounds of St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church and said he felt the turn out was less than it had been on prior Fridays. At the same time, he also had shopping success.

“I have to come back with my trailer and get the radial arm saw I bought,” Hokuf said.

At the Cecil County Historical Society booth, McKenna Roland, 3, chose colorful flowers for the tussy-mussy she was creating for her daddy.

Pam Howard explained to the North East toddler and her mother, Krista Roland, that the paper cone full of flowers would have been carried by women decades ago to counter the smells of dirty bodies and other noxious smells of the era.

“I’ve lived here all my life and have never been here before,” Krista said. “I love it.”

Rita and Glenn Davis were looking for a specific vendor.

“We saw him a couple of years in a row,” Rita said. “It’s the guy with the most beautiful geraniums.”