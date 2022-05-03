ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pop Team Epic's Creator Has Gotten Married

By Megan Peters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Pop Team Epic fans better prep some well wishes for the manga's creator. A new report from Japan has confirmed its creator recently tied the knot! Over on Twitter, Bkub Okawa confirmed they were married just recently, and they are excited to forge a life together with their...

Pop Team Epic#Marriages#The Creator#Manga
