This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Palmetto State's capital city offers both sightseers and thrill-seekers alike, from whitewater rafting on the Saluda River's rapids to admiring local artwork at the world-class Columbia Museum of Art. Local BBQ, burger places, and comfortable Southern cuisine are all part of its culinary heritage, which is prepared in inventive ways and in unusual settings. Start making plans to visit the rolling hills of South Carolina's Midlands and witness for yourself why Columbia is known for being "Famously Hot."

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO