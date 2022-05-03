ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caswell County, NC

Caswell County man found guilty of sex offenses against children

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzqfJ_0fRrLWQ500

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found guilty on Monday in a Caswell County court of sex offenses with a child and multiple counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Caswell County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Steven Forrest Wade, 66, was sentenced to three consecutive sentences that totaled a minimum of 19 years and four months and a maximum of 24 years and one month in a correctional facility.

Under North Carolina law, Wade must serve every day of his minimum sentence. He must also register as a sex offender for 30 years when he gets out of prison.

On July 14, 2016, Caswell County deputies were told that two juveniles had previously been sexually assaulted by Wade for multiple years at his home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Burlington man facing 6 counts of indecent liberties with a child

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is being charged with multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. Alamance County deputies say they began to receive reports alleging multiple sexual assaults happening to a child on April 27. Deputies say that their investigation into the matter […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Reidsville man charged in connection to 2021 drug death

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing a charge of death by distribution of narcotics, according to the Reidsville Police Department. Investigators say that the drug-related death occurred in Reidsville on Dec. 18, 2021. The Reidsville Police Department’s investigation ultimately led to the arrest of Kevan Allen Pearson Jr, on April 28. Pearson […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yanceyville, NC
State
North Carolina State
Caswell County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wade, NC
County
Caswell County, NC
FOX8 News

Rockingham County man found guilty of dogfighting, animal cruelty

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County jury found a man guilty of dogfighting and animal cruelty on Thursday, according to the Rockingham County district attorney’s office. Darrick Lorenzo Fuller, 43, was found guilty of: nine counts of felony dogfighting and baiting fifteen counts of felonious cruelty to animals three counts of misdemeanor cruelty […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Violent Crime#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Bond set at $2 million for Reidsville shooting suspects

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Reidsville. According to police, officers responded to North Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. and found a person who had been shot multiple times. Investigators have identified and charged two of three suspects in the shooting. Desmonte Santiago, 31, and April Danielle […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
FOX8 News

74-year-old Greensboro woman allegedly groped in her yard

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman wants everyone to look up and pay attention to their surroundings after she says a man came up to her and grabbed her inappropriately in her own yard. “I was working outside, and I was watering my plants here, and I looked up, and there was a man […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead after incident at Greensboro Procter and Gamble facility

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person died during a workplace accident at the Procter and Gamble facility in Greensboro on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Labor. FOX8 is told the incident happened at the Browns Summit facility around 11:30 a.m. during the course of the regular workday. The cause of the incident […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy