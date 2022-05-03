Caswell County man found guilty of sex offenses against children

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found guilty on Monday in a Caswell County court of sex offenses with a child and multiple counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Caswell County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Steven Forrest Wade, 66, was sentenced to three consecutive sentences that totaled a minimum of 19 years and four months and a maximum of 24 years and one month in a correctional facility.

Under North Carolina law, Wade must serve every day of his minimum sentence. He must also register as a sex offender for 30 years when he gets out of prison.

On July 14, 2016, Caswell County deputies were told that two juveniles had previously been sexually assaulted by Wade for multiple years at his home.

