Powhatan County, VA

Free dental care event at Powhatan County Fair for adults, children

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in the Powhatan and greater Richmond area will have the opportunity to receive free dental care this month, with appointments made available to the public for one day during the Powhatan County Fair.

Dental care including exams, cleanings, fillings, or extractions will be provided by licensed dentists, and dental hygienists between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the Powhatan County Fairgrounds, 4042 Anderson Highway .

How to schedule

Patients will have scheduled appointment times for the event, and a few appointments will be available for walk-up care on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is open to both adults and children without insurance who need dental care.

Appointments can be made by contacting the President of the Powhatan Dental Outreach Foundation for Children, Melinda Hitt, by email at hitt.melinda@gmail.com .

The event was created out of a partnership between the Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s Mission of Mercy program, and the Powhatan Dental Outreach Foundation for Children.

