On the fast track: Springfield's Maira Scott becoming one of Ohio's top sprinters

The first step as a sprinter for Springfield High School sophomore Maira Scott was just recognizing she was actually fast.

That discovery, as simple as it sounds, was confirmed to her when she swept the three sprints (100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter races) in last year's Northern Lakes League mee t.

Scott then won Division I district titles in the 200 and 400, opting out of the 100. She placed second in the 200 and fourth in the 400 at regionals to qualify for state, where she only ran the 200 at state, and did not place.

“I felt really accomplished because my goal was to go to states by my senior year, and I ended up doing it my freshman year,” Scott said. “That, as well, made me have this huge realization that this is what I can continue to do.”

These days, she is on a mission to become Ohio's top prep female sprinter.

She’s already in that conversation.

Scott's latest display came last Friday at Whitmer's Nancy Erme Relays, when she lowered all three of her personal records in sweeping the three races. She dropped her 100 PR from 12.05 to 11.90, her 200 PR from 24.41 to 24.37, and her 400 PR from 57.45 to 57.37.

Her best times are ranked in the top three in the state — all divisions — in her three events.

Scott’s best 100 time ranks No. 3 among Ohio sprinters this season, her 200 time ranks No. 2, and her 400 time ranks No. 3.

Springfield coach Mike Campbell sees big things for Scott’s future. He said the biggest change since last year for her has been dedication to the weight room.

Campbell admires his sprinter's combination of pleasant demeanor and absolute focus.

“She's always happy, but when it comes to race time she is very, very focused,” he said. “She is strictly business. Even I have trouble in getting through to her. After two years, I know that now. I talk to her before a race, and she's nodding her head, and it's not really registering. That's because she has already prepared in advance for what needs to be done, based on how we've coached it and planned it. She is ready to go.”

Campbell's greatest concern, besides just giving Scott a solid training routine and keeping her healthy, is deciding on a strategy come postseason time.

If all goes as planned, Scott will run all three sprints in the NLL meet May 11 to 13 at Napoleon. She will also likely do the same at the district meet (May 18 to 20) at St. Francis de Sales, and, if she qualifies, at the regional meet (May 25 to 27) at Findlay.

“There's a lot of things that I'm aiming for at outdoor states,” Scott said. “The 200 is by far my favorite event, and I can't wait. All the girls in the Columbus and Cleveland areas are amazing athletes and good competition, and I just can't wait to run against them at states.”

Should Scott advance to state in all three races, that's when the strategy gets a bit tricky.

Sprint triples, especially at the D-I level, are rare, and getting greedy (competing in all three) might not be the best plan.

The 100-meter final is run first, followed several events later by the 400 final, and then later by the 200. The 200 is Scott's favorite race and likely her best, and Campbell also sees great potential for Scott in the 100.

The dilemma is, she also should be a solid contender in the 400, and running that race might cost her valuable energy for the 200 final.

“I think she can win the 200-meter dash at the state meet, she has a great chance at winning the 100, and she has a good chance to score in the 400,” Campbell said. “But, you may want to pull out of the 400 and just run the 100 and the 200 at state.”

Of course, just getting to state will require a great deal of work and good fortune, and the ability to perform well under pressure. But, it's never to early to at least have a vision.

“The 400 does take a big toll on me but, running it also makes my 200 better and it makes me stronger,” Scott said. “That helps me have an edge on other runners who only run the 100 and the 200, because I'm used to sprinting a full-out 400, and they don't. That gives me that extra speed endurance.”

Scott is set on becoming the best sprinter she can be, studying techniques like arm swings in an effort to lower her times.

“I'm always looking forward to practice because track is my passion,” she said, “and it's what I love. It's my drive for everything.”

For now, the emphasis is on what is immediately ahead of her.

“Basically, I'm just going to stick to my training and surround myself with positive people who uplift me,” Scott said. “I want to talk with my coach daily about what I could do better, and make sure I get every single rep in at practice.”