ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

On the fast track: Springfield's Maira Scott becoming one of Ohio's top sprinters

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFKkP_0fRrJL1k00

The first step as a sprinter for Springfield High School sophomore Maira Scott was just recognizing she was actually fast.

That discovery, as simple as it sounds, was confirmed to her when she swept the three sprints (100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter races) in last year's Northern Lakes League mee t.

Scott then won Division I district titles in the 200 and 400, opting out of the 100. She placed second in the 200 and fourth in the 400 at regionals to qualify for state, where she only ran the 200 at state, and did not place.

“I felt really accomplished because my goal was to go to states by my senior year, and I ended up doing it my freshman year,” Scott said. “That, as well, made me have this huge realization that this is what I can continue to do.”

These days, she is on a mission to become Ohio's top prep female sprinter.

She’s already in that conversation.

Scott's latest display came last Friday at Whitmer's Nancy Erme Relays, when she lowered all three of her personal records in sweeping the three races. She dropped her 100 PR from 12.05 to 11.90, her 200 PR from 24.41 to 24.37, and her 400 PR from 57.45 to 57.37.

Her best times are ranked in the top three in the state — all divisions — in her three events.

Scott’s best 100 time ranks No. 3 among Ohio sprinters this season, her 200 time ranks No. 2, and her 400 time ranks No. 3.

Springfield coach Mike Campbell sees big things for Scott’s future. He said the biggest change since last year for her has been dedication to the weight room.

Campbell admires his sprinter's combination of pleasant demeanor and absolute focus.

“She's always happy, but when it comes to race time she is very, very focused,” he said. “She is strictly business. Even I have trouble in getting through to her. After two years, I know that now. I talk to her before a race, and she's nodding her head, and it's not really registering. That's because she has already prepared in advance for what needs to be done, based on how we've coached it and planned it. She is ready to go.”

Campbell's greatest concern, besides just giving Scott a solid training routine and keeping her healthy, is deciding on a strategy come postseason time.

If all goes as planned, Scott will run all three sprints in the NLL meet May 11 to 13 at Napoleon. She will also likely do the same at the district meet (May 18 to 20) at St. Francis de Sales, and, if she qualifies, at the regional meet (May 25 to 27) at Findlay.

“There's a lot of things that I'm aiming for at outdoor states,” Scott said. “The 200 is by far my favorite event, and I can't wait. All the girls in the Columbus and Cleveland areas are amazing athletes and good competition, and I just can't wait to run against them at states.”

Should Scott advance to state in all three races, that's when the strategy gets a bit tricky.

Sprint triples, especially at the D-I level, are rare, and getting greedy (competing in all three) might not be the best plan.

The 100-meter final is run first, followed several events later by the 400 final, and then later by the 200. The 200 is Scott's favorite race and likely her best, and Campbell also sees great potential for Scott in the 100.

The dilemma is, she also should be a solid contender in the 400, and running that race might cost her valuable energy for the 200 final.

“I think she can win the 200-meter dash at the state meet, she has a great chance at winning the 100, and she has a good chance to score in the 400,” Campbell said. “But, you may want to pull out of the 400 and just run the 100 and the 200 at state.”

Of course, just getting to state will require a great deal of work and good fortune, and the ability to perform well under pressure. But, it's never to early to at least have a vision.

“The 400 does take a big toll on me but, running it also makes my 200 better and it makes me stronger,” Scott said. “That helps me have an edge on other runners who only run the 100 and the 200, because I'm used to sprinting a full-out 400, and they don't. That gives me that extra speed endurance.”

Scott is set on becoming the best sprinter she can be, studying techniques like arm swings in an effort to lower her times.

“I'm always looking forward to practice because track is my passion,” she said, “and it's what I love. It's my drive for everything.”

For now, the emphasis is on what is immediately ahead of her.

“Basically, I'm just going to stick to my training and surround myself with positive people who uplift me,” Scott said. “I want to talk with my coach daily about what I could do better, and make sure I get every single rep in at practice.”

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

New Hobby Lobby location coming to Northeast Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Fans of craft store Hobby Lobby have something to celebrate with the news the company is adding another Northeast Ohio location. The new 55,000-square foot construction is going in where the former Burlington was on Everhard Road Northwest at Belden Village Commons. The company is hoping for a July opening and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Wednesday

Ohio State's football program just got a massive commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld committed to Ohio State over Alabama and Notre Dame. In Fawcett's story, Siereveld told him that Ohio State had everything he could ever want when choosing...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Blade

Rivalry inspires boost for St. John's lacrosse

A heated rivalry can sometimes bring out the best in a team, especially when one side has taken its lumps for a while. For the St. John's Jesuit lacrosse squad, its banner 2022 season can be linked to the Titans’ desire to get out from under the thumb of bitter rival St. Francis de Sales.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Springfield, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Findlay, OH
Springfield, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Track#Sprinter#Springfield High School#Division I District
The Spun

Ohio State Men's Basketball Lands Major Transfer Commitment

The Ohio State Buckeyes just landed a significant transfer portal acquisition. On Wednesday, former Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer to Columbus for his final year of collegiate eligibility. "My next chapter.. THE Ohio State University & Team 124," he wrote. Likekele...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

EXPIRED: Tornado watch for counties in West Virginia and Ohio

UPDATE: The tornado watch has now expired. A tornado watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening from 2:25 p.m. until 9 p.m. Primary threats include the possibility of tornados, the possibility of scattered damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph, and the possibility of scattered large hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter. Tornado […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin running club mourns runner hit by a car

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Runners all across Columbus are mourning the loss of a special member in their community. Jason Zarate was going for his morning jog down Avery Road in Dublin on Wednesday when he was hit by a car and killed. The people close to him said they don’t want the community to […]
DUBLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Fans React To Ohio State's College Football Suggestion

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith made a bold suggestion this Tuesday regarding the future of college football. He suggested the 10 FBS conferences operate outside of the NCAA's structure and work under the umbrella of the College Football Playoff. "We [can] create our own rules, create our own governance...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Blade

Howard healthy, re-energized entering 2nd season with WNBA's Liberty

A strong offseason spent playing overseas has re-energized Toledo native Natasha Howard. Now, she’s looking to continue the momentum in her return to the Big Apple. The former Waite star has more unfinished business in the United States after a sprained MCL limited her to 13 of a possible 28 regular-season games with the WNBA’s New York Liberty last season, her first with the team after being traded from the Seattle Storm.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Wheeling Nailers: 5 things to know about the Walleye's next opponent

The Cup chase continues for the Toledo Walleye. The Walleye defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 on Tuesday night at the Huntington Center to advance to the Central Division finals of the ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs. The Walleye will face the Wheeling Nailers, who defeated the Fort Wayne Komets in overtime of their Game 7 on Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

William G. Pendry (1947-2022)

William G. Pendry, a champion for girls in soccer and a longtime coach of the sport in Sylvania, who made his career in marketing research and communication, died April 18 in his Monument, Colo., home. He was 74.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy