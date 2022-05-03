DCSO wants help finding a man with active warrants

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding someone.

DCSO is trying to locate the whereabouts of Christopher Mills, 36, of Owensboro. Mills has active warrants out for his arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8888.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).