ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

DCSO wants help finding a man with active warrants

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTYS0_0fRrI4DH00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding someone.

DCSO is trying to locate the whereabouts of Christopher Mills, 36, of Owensboro. Mills has active warrants out for his arrest.

EPD: Teen shot at by unknown men on E Franklin St.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8888.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City Police warns to call 911 if you see this man

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Tell City Police say they are looking for Perry M. Scroggins after he ran from officers near Old Highway Road in Tell City. Police say Scroggins is a blue-eyed white man with short brown hair. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 150 lbs. Information provided […]
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County remains have been identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD wants the public to watch for a missing juvenile

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile. OPD says Demarion Black has gone missing. Police say the 15-year-old has been missing from Owensboro since April 27, and he is a runaway. Police say that Black was last seen leaving a residence wearing no shirt and black shorts. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Daviess County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Mills, KY
County
Daviess County, KY
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Another arrest made in jail contraband investigation

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – As an ongoing joint investigation by Webster County Jailer Greg Sauls and Providence Police Department into illegal contraband being brought into the Webster County Jail continues, an additional arrest has been made, says police. PPD says on April 29, Officer Eric Elder obtained three arrest warrants for Crystal Moore Ferguson, 47, […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Car runs into a local diner, driver gets arrested

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some people in Henderson had an unexpected interruption during breakfast. A car ran into the side of the Denny’s Restaurant just off Highway 41 around 9:00.  The car hit the side of the building, leaving a hole in the wall.  Our crew on the scene saw the driver of the car taken […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Body found in the Ohio River, near Blue Bridge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities tell us they have found a body in the Ohio River. Police say the body was found around eleven this morning near an island by the Blue Bridge in Owensboro. The body was first found by a barge operator, who later called authorities. The identity has not been released yet. […]
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Drug bust results in the arrest of 14 people

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

One year-old dies in wreck, driver charged

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The driver in an accident that resulted in a one year-old passenger dying was arrested and charged on Friday. Beech Creek native Kaitlyn Piper, 25, was charged with murder, 1st degree assault, driving under the influence and persistent felony offender 2nd degree. She had been lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
FOX59

Police in southern Ind. seize more than 14 pounds of pot in search of home

MITCHELL, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana made two arrests after a large amount of drugs and several firearms were found while carrying out a search warrant. The Mitchell, Indiana Police Department says a truck that belonged to someone with a felony arrest warrant was spotted outside of a home on Friday evening. Officers obtained […]
MITCHELL, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Case dismissed of man accused of dealing drugs

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) –  The case against a man accused of dealing drugs and causing a death has been dismissed. Todd Gardner was accused of selling drugs laced with fentanyl to Zach Goodin. Goodin died and his death was blamed on the fentanyl. The trial was scheduled to begin on April 8 but the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned a conviction […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy