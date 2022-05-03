ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Coroner identifies victims found dead in Liberty home

By Chelsea Simeon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has identified two people found dead inside a...

WTRF- 7News

Ohio man shoots and murders 18-year-old girlfriend; Police

Police in Ohio are saying that an 18-year-old male shot and killed his 18-year-old girlfriend. Police say the initial call came in as an eighteen-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound Brunswick police said late Tuesday night Logan Robertson of Brunswick was arrested and transported to the Medina County Jail on a charge of murder. […]
BRUNSWICK, OH
YourErie

Deceased identified in fatal shooting on W. 8th Street

The deceased in the fatal shooting on West 8th Street in Erie has been identified. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the departed has been identified as 26-year old Henry Jones of Erie. Cook said Jones suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Erie Police continue to investigate his death as well as another […]
ERIE, PA
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
YourErie

Police raid uncovers large amount of drugs, guns and cash

Police served two search warrants on Wednesday, April 20 at two locations. The first was in the 1000 block of Rankine Avenue in Lawrence Park and the other was a home in the 2000 block of East 10th Street. Police recovered 2.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than $18,000 in cash, two handguns, and other […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man charged in attack on Erie County Prison guard

An Ohio man in the Erie County Prison has been charged with strangulation of an Erie County Prison Guard. 38-year old Nicholas Rosnack was arraigned Tuesday, April 19 on attempted homicide, assault, and strangulation charges that were filed as assault by Erie County Detectives. The incident occurred at the prison shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA

