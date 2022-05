Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street set to rise ahead of Fed decision, after weaker ADP data. U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day May meeting, which almost certainly will bring an aggressive 50 basis point interest rate hike to fight inflation. If the premarket gains were to hold by the close, it would be the third straight positive session for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, the first time that's happened since March.

