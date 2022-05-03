ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Lorain Council honors state champ bowler Makayla Velasquez, Admiral King hoop coach Mitch Gillam

By Michael Fitzpatrick
Morning Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorain city council honored two champions at its May 2 meeting. The council issued resolutions honoring Amherst Steele bowler and Lorain resident Makayla Velasquez for winning the first girls bowling state championship in county history earlier this year and former Admiral King boys basketball coach Mitch Gillam who died earlier this...

