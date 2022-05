A whole lot of closures, repairs, and hang-ups are scheduled for May in Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM). Be sure to prepare accordingly!. Heading to the Smokies this May? Closures to popular trails have already begun, and more major road and trail closures are to come. Below, we’ve gathered all of GRSM’s current closures scheduled for May 2022 to help fellow Outsiders plan their trips and avoid disappointment.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO