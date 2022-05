It wasn't long ago the Los Angeles Angels appeared to be set in the outfield. They had Mike Trout, of course, as well as promising youngsters Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh. Those three seemed more likely than not to form the Angels' starting outfield of the future. Flash forward to Tuesday, and the Angels optioned Adell to the minors in what serves as the latest reminder that even the best-laid plans can fall apart.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO