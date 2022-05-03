ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Will Florida Republicans ban abortion? Here’s what we know.

By Kirby Wilson
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18onqb_0fRrFReM00
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court early Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. [ ALEX BRANDON | AP ]

TALLAHASSEE — If the United States Supreme Court strikes down the precedent set by Roe v. Wade — and it’s looking likely that it will — the focus will turn to what states opt to do in response.

For the first time in nearly half a century, Florida lawmakers could seriously contemplate banning abortions outright. Legal experts say in a post-Roe v. Wade world, there’s legally very little standing in the way of that outcome.

But the day after Politico published a bombshell draft Supreme Court opinion that hinted Roe’s days could be numbered, Florida Republicans remained mum about the future.

At a Tuesday afternoon news conference in Fort Myers Beach, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would have to wait and see what the Supreme Court’s final decision would be on Roe v. Wade. His office, normally not one to shy away from controversial issues, did not respond to requests for comment.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, did not respond to an emailed request for comment or a phone call, although he did tweet a statement in support of overturning Roe v. Wade. Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, did not respond to an email or a phone call.

Rep. Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, who’s set to succeed Sprowls next year, did not respond to a call or a text. Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, the incoming Senate president, did not respond to a text or call.

As state lawmakers formulate their plans, here are three big questions about the future of abortion in Florida.

1. What are the politics of abortion in Florida?

Last month, DeSantis signed a bill banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy at a raucous ceremony in Kissimmee.

“We are here today to protect life,” DeSantis said then to applause. “We are here today to defend those who can’t defend themselves.”

That bill was one of the most hotly contested measures of the legislative session. Multiple times, student activists opposed to the ban disrupted hearings on the bill with loud demonstrations.

The bill passed essentially along party lines with no exceptions for cases involving rape, incest or human trafficking. The ACLU of Florida has pledged to sue the state over the law, which goes into effect July 1. (As of now, abortions are legal in Florida until the third trimester of pregnancy.)

While they were debating the 15-week measure during this year’s legislative session, Republican lawmakers repeatedly insisted the proposal was not an all-out ban. DeSantis said the proposal was “very reasonable” and another Republican lawmaker called it “generous.”

Other states have gone much further to ban the procedure. At least 18 states either have kept pre-Roe abortion bans on the books or have passed so-called “trigger” laws to ban abortion the moment Roe v. Wade is overturned. Florida has no such law.

John Stemberger, a well-connected attorney in conservative policy circles who leads the Christian conservative Florida Family Policy Council, said he expects the Legislature to take up a so-called “heartbeat” bill banning abortions after six weeks during the next legislative session. Oklahoma, Idaho and Texas have passed laws banning the procedure after six weeks, which is before many people can detect their pregnancies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0fRrFReM00

“It’s an opportunity for us to really cast a vision for a positive view of this issue that we can love children and not kill them — that we could always have adoption as a better option,” Stemberger said.

Critics of the draft decision, meanwhile, argue overturning Roe could portend the reversal of a number of social protections guaranteed by high-profile Supreme Court decisions, such as the right for same-sex couples to marry.

“It would mean that every other decision relating to the notion of privacy is thrown into question,” President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday.

There have been some signs that key Republicans are resistant to some of the high-profile national efforts to ban abortion. Passidomo, who will soon lead the Florida Senate, in October compared the enforcement mechanism in the Texas law banning most abortions after six weeks to tactics used by Nazi Germany. The Texas measure allows private citizens to sue those they believe to be violating the law.

“Those people who say that if we allow neighbors to turn neighbors in we will save lives, think about the alternative. How many people died in Nazi Germany because people turned people in?” Passidomo said then. “We don’t do that in this country.”

Stemberger said he doesn’t expect the Texas-style enforcement mechanism to be a factor in the upcoming legislative discussions.

2. What about Florida legal precedent?

For more than three decades, Florida courts have held that the Florida Constitution’s privacy clause explicitly protects the right to an abortion. For that reason, the state has long offered legal protections for abortion that go beyond the precedent set by Roe v. Wade.

In the landmark 1989 case “In re T.W.,” the Florida Supreme Court said that, “Florida’s privacy provision is clearly implicated in a woman’s decision of whether or not to continue her pregnancy.”

Robyn Powell, a visiting assistant professor at the Stetson University College of Law who studies reproductive justice, said even longstanding Florida precedent would mean little in a post-Roe world. She noted that the Florida Supreme Court has grown far more conservative in recent decades. DeSantis himself appointed three of the seven justices currently on the court. Soon, he will appoint a fourth.

“Once Roe v. Wade is overturned, which seems highly likely, there’s nothing that stops Florida from banning abortion completely,” Powell said.

However, the legal wrangling over new abortion restrictions would take some time. It’s likely that potential challenges from abortion rights activists could delay the implementation of any law passed by the Legislature.

3. How likely is the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade?

The opinion published by Politico could end up resembling the court’s final say on Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that prohibited states from banning abortion. But it also might not.

The draft written by Justice Samuel Alito represents a working version of the Supreme Court’s deliberations over Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which was argued before the Court in December. That case will decide the fate of a 2018 law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy in Mississippi. The court has yet to issue its final ruling.

Justices could essentially rule one of three broad ways. They could strike down the 15-week law, citing the precedent set by Roe v. Wade. They could craft a narrow ruling allowing 15-week abortion bans like Mississippi’s and Florida’s. Or they could use the case to revisit the precedent set by Roe, and allow states to regulate abortions on their own.

The draft opinion written by Alito strongly hinted that the court is poised to do the latter.

However, on Tuesday, a Supreme Court spokesperson released a statement cautioning the Alito draft “does not represent a decision by the Court.”

Comments / 22

Megadon
3d ago

The Republicans had a good reason for putting the Opus Dei judges on the SCOTUS. their aim was to force control over women just like the Taliban that they want to imitate. DeathSantis will follow suit for Florida.Their aim is total dictatorship and to force their wills onto the people.

Reply(2)
8
pick one?
3d ago

Whatever happened to the old abortion laws why are they making this political! There’s a thing called birth control and under certain circumstances after a certain period of time abortions can be performed but after two or three months later then it becomes a matter of life or death!

Reply
2
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

3 states fear travel nurse tampered with hospital patients’ drugs

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Kissimmee, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

A Non-Profit Has Reviewed Florida's Budget And Found $281 Million of 'Turkeys' - Items of Questionable Spending

Governor Ron DeSantisHouse Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Non-Profit group Florida Tax Watch released its annual review of the state's proposed budget on April 28. Florida's lawmakers have approved a sizeable budget of $118.1 billion and it's due to be signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in advance of July.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Wilton Simpson
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Gov. DeSantis is 'determined to make the happiest place on Earth a living hell'

MSNBC's Joy Reid said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ultimate goal for Disney is to turn the "happiest place on Earth" into a "living hell." The "ReidOut" host slammed DeSantis for pushing to revoke Disney's self-governing status during a Wednesday segment of her show, labeling him an "authoritarian" for pushing back against the company's opposition to Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#State Supreme Court#Republicans#Politico#The Supreme Court#House#Senate
Daily Mail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is applauded by children as he officially STRIPS Disney of its 55-year-old special tax and land privileges after Biden slammed 'ugly' GOP for 'going after Mickey'

Ron DeSantis won his war against Disney today as he officially stripped the company of its 55-year-old special privileges that effectively allowed it to self-govern. The Florida governor wrote into law the plan which scrapped the Reedy Creek Improvement District, meaning the firm will no longer be able to govern itself.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Fox News

MSNBC’s Wallace agrees with Democrat lawmaker, second trimester abortion bans ‘extreme’ ‘grotesque’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was in total agreement with her Democrat guest on Thursday that Florida’s 15-week-abortion ban was "extreme" and "grotesque." The bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., prohibits abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy, which is during the second trimester of pregnancy. Recent polls show the majority of Americans believe that abortions should be illegal once in the second trimester.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Fox News

Ohio Democrat running for governor tells Chuck Todd government shouldn’t restrict when women can get abortions

Ohio’s Democrat nominee for governor indicated that there should no government restrictions on when a woman can get an abortion during a MSNBC interview on Wednesday. After winning her primary on Tuesday, Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, will face off against Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November. MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the Democrat on Wednesday, asking her to weigh in on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, and where she drew the line on abortion rights.
OHIO STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy