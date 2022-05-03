ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Local country artist receiving national recognition

By Jacob Thompson
 3 days ago

(WKBN) – Country music artist Bobby Ocean, of Warren, is receiving national recognition.

He was nominated for Best Male Artist as part of the Interstate Music Awards.

He says this is a step closer to some of the well-known award shows like the Grammy Awards and the Country Music Awards.

Ocean said just being nominated has kept him motivated.

“First, I’m always working as hard as I can, but it gives you that little bit extra. This morning, I got up, and I’m going to write a song. I had a dream about something, I’m going to write a song,” he said.

The Interstate Music Awards is on June 2.

Ocean will be also performing at the Warren Community Amphitheater on July 2.

