Daytime has lost one of its legends. Kathryn Hays, beloved for playing Kim Hughes on AS THE WORLD TURNS passed away on March 25 in Fairfield, CT, at the age of 87. “Our relationship as Bob and Kim was as close as Kathryn and my relationship except we were not married,” said longtime co-star and friend Don Hastings (Bob). “We were more like brothers and sisters and we were great friends. Our biggest squabble was that she always wanted to rehearse and I wanted to take a nap. This is a huge loss to all who knew her.”

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 28 DAYS AGO