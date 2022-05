CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In July of 2021, cleveland.com released its Data Central update on the housing market in Cuyahoga County. The map illustrated a huge area of property sold for under $100,000 within and around Cleveland. Less than a year later, cleveland.com released a similar map that illustrated areas that have seen an increase in home purchases. The recent study not only shows the increase in home purchases, but specifically highlights homes that were purchased by business owners. If you bet the areas were the same, you guessed right.

