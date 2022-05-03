Coroner identifies victims found dead in Liberty home

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has identified two people found dead inside a Liberty home last weekend .

The victims are 51-year-old Ritchie Miller and 49-year-old Michelle Miller, according to the coroner.

They were found inside a home in the 600 block of Murray Hill Drive by a family member at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police have released few details on their investigation.

The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology testing and further investigation, according to the coroner’s office.

