Coroner identifies victims found dead in Liberty home
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has identified two people found dead inside a Liberty home last weekend .
The victims are 51-year-old Ritchie Miller and 49-year-old Michelle Miller, according to the coroner.
They were found inside a home in the 600 block of Murray Hill Drive by a family member at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police have released few details on their investigation.
The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology testing and further investigation, according to the coroner's office.
