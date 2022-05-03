Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caroline; Eastern Essex; Northumberland; Richmond; Western Essex; Western King and Queen; Westmoreland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern King and Queen, northwestern Northumberland, Richmond, Westmoreland, Caroline and Essex Counties through 1245 AM EDT At 1148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ladysmith to near Center Cross. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Heavy Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches in an hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Colonial Beach, Tappahannock, Warsaw, Bowling Green, Montross, Champlain, Milford, Callao, Port Royal, Center Cross, Kinsale, Loretto, Leedstown, Farnham, Haynesville, Fort A.p. Hill, Millers Tavern, Ladysmith, Newtown and Newland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
