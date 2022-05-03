Where do South Jersey shoppers stand on the single-use plastic bag ban?

For Vineland resident Justin Dondero, single-use paper and plastic bags have been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.

Dondero, 38, recalled using paper bags from ShopRite to cover his books as a student from kindergarten through eighth grade at the now-shuttered St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School on West Chestnut Avenue.

As for plastic, Dondero said he commonly uses them as a kitchen waste substitute to save money on purchasing heavier duty trash bags.

Folks like Dondero will likely have to alter past practices starting Wednesday, when New Jersey's ban on single-use paper and plastic bags officially begins.

Supermarkets like the ShopRite Dondero frequents at Landis and Lincoln avenues will no longer offer plastic bags, and stores with grocery sections larger than 2,500 square feet — like Target and Walmart — won't offer paper bags either.

"I would say it's a big change," Dondero said of the ban. "Bagged groceries has been a part of my entire life."

It's an adjustment Dondero welcomes, however.

His reasoning falls in line with why New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy pushed for this legislation in the first place.

"I'm in support of cutting back the production of any single-use plastic items to help clean up the environment," Dondero said.

But backing the ban doesn't mean breaking free of old habits will be easy.

Dondero admitted the state's new-look shopping experience is "definitely going to take some getting used to."

"I'm used to the convenience of single-use plastic bags," he said. "Trips to the grocery store will be the biggest adjustment. I need to stock up on more reusable bags."

Plastic won't be disappearing from markets completely though.

Plastic bags will still be available for fresh fruits, vegetables, loose nuts, coffee and baked goods, store-sliced deli items and fresh uncooked meats and fish.

Stores like ShopRite and others have been actively alerting customers of the impending ban with on-site signage, social media posts, email blasts and more.

Stores will sell reusable bags for customers who forget their own or might not be aware of the new law.

Wawa pledged to give away 1,000 reusable bags at each of its 272 New Jersey stores starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Millville resident Laurie Hitchner, an assistant manager at the Salvation Army Family Store in Vineland, said she's readied for the bag ban since first learning in 2020 that the move was coming.

Still, she encounters many people who are unaware of the change even as its set to take effect.

"You'd be surprised to know how many people (don't know)," Hitchner, 43, said. "People you would think follow the news had no clue."

Hitchner, while stocked up on reusable bags, has continued to take single-use plastic bags "only because stores were still providing them," she said, before adding "and I forget to bring mine."

She has since started a collection of reusable bags in her vehicle to solve that problem.

Hitchner, like Dondero, is in favor of the ban.

"I absolutely support it because it's bad for the environment," Hitchner said. "I have seen birds tangled in plastic bags at Hankins Pond (in Millville)."

Hitchner said her store stopped using plastic bags last year and sells reusable bags for $1.75.

Based on her experience, she knows not everyone will be in favor of the ban.

"A lot of people are against it," Hitchner said. "They get angry when you tell them you don't have plastic."

Dondero has encountered similar resistance in his social circles.

He's discussed the ban with both family and friends.

"It's a contentious subject," Dondero said. "Some are for it and some against it. Generally people do not like change in my view."

Like it or not, New Jersey shoppers will have to adapt to the ban.

Dondero likened the change to another recent event that impacted the way people do things.

"It's going to be an adjustment just like with COVID where we had to wear masks all of a sudden," Dondero said. "However, like the mask mandate, I think the plastic bag ban benefits society so it will be worth it after the adjustment period."

Here is what some supermarkets say they are doing:

ShopRite

In store signs are reminding customers to "plan for the ban" and to bring reusable bags to the store, ShopRite spokesperson Karen O'Shea said. "Our goal is to encourage all our customers to bring their reusable bags to the store when they shop, but we will also offer a reusable bag option at checkout for customers who forget to bring their own totes toes after the new law takes effect in May."

In an email to customers, ShopRite said: "At stores that offer online shopping, pickup and delivery orders will be charged a flat fee of $1.50, which covers as many reusable bags as needed for the entire order."

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods, which uses paper bags now, will sell reusable grocery bags at the store's checkout. Grocery pickup and delivery orders will come in reusable bags at no charge, a Whole Foods Market spokesperson said.

Walmart

Retail giant Walmart is "working to roll out bag-free pickup options alongside our efforts to explore the viability of reducing single-use plastic bags at checkout," the company said in a statement. In New Jersey, an in-store communication program will help customers adjust to the state's ban on plastic bags. "Our associates will be keenly focused on assisting customers in navigating this transition."

Wegmans

Customers are being informed about the bag ban via signs inside the stores and email reminders, a spokeswoman said.

Bag reminder signs also are placed throughout parking lots and store entrances.

"When the state ban goes into effect, we will use reusable bags to fulfill all online grocery orders at a charge of 35 cents per bag," spokeswoman Marcie Rivera said in an email.

Gannett New Jersey staff writers David P. Willis, Amanda Oglesby and Scott Fallon contributed to this report.

A South Jersey native, Anthony Coppola has handled a variety of beats at The Daily Journal, Courier-Post and Burlington County Times, including award-winning work in sports and business coverage. Coppola, who joined the staff in 2008, now focuses on regional education reporting. Please consider supporting local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Where do South Jersey shoppers stand on the single-use plastic bag ban?