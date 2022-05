Gary Merrill King of Jonesboro, Arkansas, departed this life on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the age of 71. He was born October 20, 1950, in Swifton, the son of Ray Monroe and Erma Lee (Hulen) King. King was a 1968 graduate of Swifton High School, and a member of...

JONESBORO, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO