The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to appoint five community representatives to serve on the Riverfront Park Advisory Committee. As part of the planning process for the new Riverfront Park, set to be built on Oak Street on land donated by the Golding Family, Board of Supervisors President Kelle Barfield said it was imperative for the city of Vicksburg and the county to work together and involve members of the community early.

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO