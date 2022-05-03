ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Heart set on success at Bayhealth

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince he arrived at Bayhealth in 2020, Ben Collins has been on a mission. A nurse by trade, Collins has more than a dozen years of progressive work experience in heart and vascular care, from bedside nurse to director of cardiac services. At Bayhealth, Collins started out as senior...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Richest billionaires in Maryland

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is […]
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Maryland Beach Named Among 25 Best In America

You don't have to go to Hawaii to find a great beach. Well, you can — or you can stay right here in Maryland.Not only is Ocean City Beach a good beach, it's among the 25 best in America, TravelAndLeisure.com says.Privacy, accessible parking, boardwalk and public transportation are just some of the …
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
Local
Delaware Health
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania must increase wages for personal care attendants: Here’s why | Opinion

Across Pennsylvania, people with disabilities are experiencing a disturbing reality that endangers their health and well-being. I am referring to the state-wide shortage of personal care attendants. I know, because I am a person with cerebral palsy who relies upon personal care attendants. Pennsylvania needs to take steps to attract and retain their workforce by ensuring higher wages.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Felton girl crowned Miss Delaware’s Outstanding Teen

Brynn String, a 14-year-old freshman at Lake Forest High School in Felton, has been crowned Miss Delaware’s Outstanding Teen 2022. The competition was held April 24 at the Milton Theatre. Brynn is on both the varsity field hockey and soccer teams at Lake Forest. She is also the class...
WBOC

6 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Wednesday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in six businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Bad Hair Day? opens at Sussex Consortium

An event Sussex Consortium Principal Vivian Bush said was a long time in the making finally came to fruition May 2, when Bad Hair Day? officially opened at the school for special-needs students. “Drexel is the perfect partner to have,” Bush said of Bad Hair Day? owner Drexel Davison. “He...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Health System#Steelers#Bayhealth Collins#Excela Health
Cape Gazette

Longtime family manufactured housing company sold

A longtime family business that has provided housing to thousands of people has been sold. RHP Properties of Farmington Hill, Mich., announced April 26 it had purchased the manufactured home communities of Colonial East, Sussex East and Sussex West, which had been owned by members of the Class and Pasckiewicz families since 1972. The purchase includes 690 units and two clubhouses and pools. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
LEWES, DE
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Pennsylvania

As we all know, Pennsylvania is a wonderful state. The State of Independence has some of the country's most interesting history, culture, and beautiful scenery. According to the US Census Bureau, Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state in America, with a population of approximately 12,805,190 residents.
Cape Gazette

‘Cool dude’ James VanSciver connects with Cape High kids

For a man who told his wife when he retired he’d do anything but substitute teach, educator James VanSciver can’t seem to stay out of the classroom. In fact, VanSciver has held eight long-term sub positions at Cape High in the past three years. Throughout them all, he hasn’t missed a day and has made more than 80 calls to parents and grandparents, including those of sophomore Andrew Racz, to chat about their students.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Coastal Georgetown AAUW to meet May 19

The Coastal Georgetown branch of the American Association of University Women will meet at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 19, at Big Fish Grill in Rehoboth Beach. Guest speaker will be the Hon. Mary Miller Johnston discussing Women and the Law. Johnston was appointed to the Superior Court of Delaware in 2003. For more information, go to georgetown-de.aauw.net or contact Sharon at drsrstein@gmail.com.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Cape Gazette

Rowland Marshall lived the life of a mariner

Lewes icon Capt. Thomas Rowland Marshall III passed away April 30 at his home facing Delaware Bay. He had turned 100 in January. Rowland, who carved out his life on the water, was a retired Delaware Bay and River pilot who climbed up on the large barges in Delaware Bay and Chesapeake and Delaware Canal for 51 years until he reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 in 1991. He followed in the steps of his grandfather.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Monikki Sharee Williams, had a big heart

Monikki Sharee Williams, 34, of Millsboro, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. She was born in Salisbury, Md., to the late William Manuel and Annette Williams Cephas, who survive her. Monikki was employed as a customer service leader for over 10 years for Walmart. She was a 2005 graduate of Cape Henlopen High School, earned a CNA certificate, and was currently taking college courses in nursing. Monikki enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, singing, listening to music, watching movies and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as being quiet, friendly, likeable, loveable, having a big heart, and a little spoiled. Monikki was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, godmother, and friend to many, and will be dearly missed.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Jean Patricia Sophia Keats, retired nurse

Jean Patricia Sophia Keats died Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Lewes, after a long, courageous battle against breast cancer. Jean was born in Munich, Germany Oct. 5, 1947, to Julius and Gerda (Bullacher) Hagelberg. Her father was serving in the U. S. Army. Jean came to the United States with her mother and father in 1949.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Francine H. Corcoran, devoted to her family

Francine H. Corcoran, 77, of Lewes, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was born May 29, 1944, in Weehawken, N.J., and grew up in Teaneck, N.J. She was the daughter of the late Milton M. and Frieda (Postol) Siegel. Francine graduated from Teaneck High School, Class of 1962. She...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lillian H. Rowan, family matriarch

Lillian H. Rowan, 92, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Chesterville, Md., daughter of the late John W. and Lillian (Wallace) Hollett. Mrs. Rowan married her love, Joseph F. Rowan in Millington, Md., and spent her life...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Bobby Allen Kirker, proud veteran

Bobby Allen Kirker, 94, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was born July 1, 1927, in Leon, WVa., son of Joseph Edward and Dimmie Sue (Smith) Kirker, previously deceased. Mr. Kirker served proudly in the U.S. Marines during the World War II...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Delaware Launches State Health Care Provider Loan Repayment Program

NEW CASTLE, Del.– The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has launched a state-sponsored Health Care Provider Loan Repayment Program. Under the new loan repayment program, eligible clinicians may receive up to $50,000 per year in loan repayment for a maximum of four years of employment in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Edward L. Chamberlain, avid photographer

Edward L. Chamberlain, 74, formerly of Middlebury, Conn., passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his home in Lewes. He was the loving husband of Deborah (Clark) Chamberlain, and the proud father of Amanda (Chamberlain) Bernard. Born Jan. 11, 1948, in Waterbury, Conn., he was the loving and well-loved son...
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy