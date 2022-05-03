Heart set on success at Bayhealth

Monikki Sharee Williams, 34, of Millsboro, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. She was born in Salisbury, Md., to the late William Manuel and Annette Williams Cephas, who survive her. Monikki was employed as a customer service leader for over 10 years for Walmart. She was a 2005 graduate of Cape Henlopen High School, earned a CNA certificate, and was currently taking college courses in nursing. Monikki enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, singing, listening to music, watching movies and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as being quiet, friendly, likeable, loveable, having a big heart, and a little spoiled. Monikki was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, godmother, and friend to many, and will be dearly missed.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO