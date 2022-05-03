How would WA be affected if Roe is overturned? State officials pledge to protect rights

In the wake of a leaked draft from the Supreme Court Monday night showing a majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, some lawmakers in Washington have doubled down on their commitment to keep abortion rights in the state.

“NOT HERE, NOT IN OUR LIFETIME,” Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted shortly after the Politico article breaking the news of the opinion went public. “Washington is and will remain pro-choice. And we will not slow down in the fight to ensure safe, affordable access to every person who needs it.”

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court confirmed the authentication of the leaked opinion , written by Justice Samuel Alito.

In anticipation for a potential rollback of Roe v. Wade, and in response of other states who introduced abortion restrictions, Washington legislators passed a law earlier this year to protect abortion rights.

A bill in response to Texas- and Idaho-style abortion bans was signed into law by Inslee in March, prohibiting any legal recourse against someone who chooses to get an abortion, as well as prohibiting legal recourse against people who help others get access to abortions. The Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act of 2022 goes into effect in June.

The Reproductive Parity Act , signed into law in 2018 ensures that abortion and contraceptive access is available if health plans also cover maternity services.

For those who meet eligibility requirements, the state also will fund abortion coverage .

While Washington has codified its own laws to keep abortion access open, 26 other states such as Idaho, Wyoming and Missouri are “certain or likely” to ban abortions if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, according to the Guttmacher Institute .

The organization noted in their policy analysis from 2021 legislative sessions nationwide that a record-setting 108 abortion restrictions were enacted in 19 states.

Although Democrats currently hold the majority in Washington, previous attempts have been made by multiple Republican lawmakers such as Sen. Phil Fortunato from Auburn, Rep. Vicki Kraft from Vancouver, and former Rep. Matt Shea, an extremist from Spokane Valley, to undermine abortion accessibility in the state.

“In the Legislature, Democrats in both chambers have stood strong against repeated attempts by Republicans to undermine abortion rights in our state,” said Speaker of the House Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, in a press release Tuesday. “In the 2022 session, bills to limit or prohibit abortion were introduced in both chambers by Republican legislators, but they did not go anywhere because the Democratic majority stood strong against these attacks on basic rights.”

In a press statement released Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, noted that while Democratic majorities have “reinforced” access to abortion for people in Washington, it is no less shocking to see this “erosion of rights.”

“For the majority of my life, I have watched the Supreme Court expand and reinforce the rights of Americans — not revoke them,” Billig said. “Unfortunately in recent years, we have seen this Court move in a different direction away from basic individual liberties. Our state will remain a beacon for choice and welcome people from other states who are being denied their right to choose.”

An abortion rights rally was to be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Seattle’s Kerry Park. Inslee, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Deputy Mayor Monisha Harrell were to be in attendance along with Planned Parenthood leaders.

Abortion rights advocates also were organizing a rally for 5 p.m. Tuesday night on the Temple of Justice steps on the Capitol Campus in Olympia.