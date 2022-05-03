ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 ARPA grant applications approved by Charleston City Council

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Nine American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant applications were approved by the Charleston City Council yesterday, May 2.

The nine were from over 50 applicants, according to the City of Charleston. After review by the ARPA Advisory Committee, 34 applications were recommended for presentation to Charleston City Council.

The money is going to a variety of organizations to combat mental health, substance abuse and money lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say money also went to expanding West Virginia’s arts, culture and tourism.

The organizations the money is going to includes:

Organization Amount of Money Reasoning
YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter $313,606 Combat mental health and substance abuse
YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program $451,797 Covering the cost of licensed therapists for on-site work and expanding the WV Supreme Court Remote Participation Program
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra $200,000 Support the 2022-2023 season; maintain programs; host pop-up concerts
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department $639,431 Cover 50% of lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Kanawha Valley Collective $450,000 Access to permanent housing; combating mental health and substance abuse
FestivALL $150,000 Expanding annual programming
Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau $880,500 For tourism and incentives initiatives, along with a sports facility study
Charleston Area Alliance $200,000 Expand women and minority small business grant program and the Charleston Roots Program
Bright Futures Now $350,000 Renovations to the second floor that provides food distribution and address food insecurity

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, Manna Meal, West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition and West Virginia Health Right were approved during the April 18 City Council Meeting.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

