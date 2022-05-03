ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Expert says Roe v. Wade will change campaigns

By Jillian Andrews
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6jkG_0fRrA5oK00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion has put the fate of the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide on the minds of millions of Americans.

Roberts confirms ‘egregious’ leak of abortion draft, orders investigation

There is outrage across the country following the leak of a Supreme Court Draft surrounding a decision to overturn the 19-73 Roe v Wade ruling.

In the draft decision five justices sided with Mississippi ruling that legalized abortion was not constitutional. A final decision will not be released until later this year. In the meantime, elected officials are speaking out.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is taking no leniencies posting to Twitter saying, “An extremist Supreme Court is poised to overturn #RoeVWade and impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country. It’s time for the millions who support the Constitution and abortion rights to stand up and make their voices heard. We’re not going back-not ever.”

The Supreme Court releasing a statement today, saying that the document was in fact authentic but does not represent a final decision by the court. Experts say this situation could divert political focus away from economic recovery.

Toni Cignoli, a political consultant said, “Your big problem was inflation and what real Americans everywhere were feeling at the gas pump or the grocery store. Now this issue is one that on occasion can trump those other issues because it means that much to so many women.” Cignoli says because of the magnitude of this topic, the commonwealth will see impact at the local level.

Cignoli also said, “This will change the dichotomy of how a few local campaigns and state wide campaigns actually look so this will play a role. Even, here in Massachusetts, despite the fact that the state is identified to heavily as pro choice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Springfield, MA
The Independent

Biden voted to overturn Roe v Wade in 1982 saying women don’t have ‘sole right’ to say what happens to bodies

In the nascent days of his political career, Joe Biden had disapproved of the Roe v Wade ruling by the US Supreme Court and said women did not have “the sole right to say what should happen” to their bodies.Mr Biden, who had become a senator in 1973, had made the remarks a year later.“I don’t like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far,” he had told the Washingtonian magazine in 1974.“I don’t think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body,” Mr Biden had said as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#State Supreme Court#Americans#Supreme Court Draft#The Supreme Court
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Its Own Right to Privacy

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is requesting an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade and unleash anti-abortion rights laws on millions of Americans. On Monday night, Politico obtained the draft opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reported has the support of the four other conservative justices it would need to become final. The votes aren’t final, but Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Morning Joe host says Roe memo more likely to have been leaked by conservative than liberal

After a draft Supreme Court decision showing its intent to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked to Politico, Republicans immediately leapt on the leak as an "egregious" breach of court norms, calling for an investigation. In the minds of individuals like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Ted Cruz, the leak was clearly the work of a liberal, and they called for a criminal investigation into the event. However, others — including MSNBC's Joe Scarborough — think it is just as likely that the leak was the work of a conservative who hoped to use the resulting outrage...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Pro-Choice Susan Collins Put a Stake in the Heart of Roe

Nearly four years ago, against the wishes of the majority of her constituents, Sen. Susan Collins cast a critical vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. In a lengthy speech explaining her decision, the Republican from Maine brushed off concerns that Kavanaugh would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. Even among Supreme Court nominees, Collins said, Kavanaugh’s respect for precedent was exceptionally solid.
MAINE STATE
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy