Jefferson County, NY

UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old in Jefferson County found safe

By Isabella Colello
WETM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(UPDATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Brooke L. Jobson was found and deemed safe at 8:14 p.m. on May 2. Jefferson County Sheriffs are now making arrangements for Brooke’s safe return to St. Lawrence County. WATERTOWN, N.Y....

