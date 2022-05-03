ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosinee, WI

IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District

By Heather Poltrock
WSAW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Cory Tomczyk, owner of IROW, has announced he’ll run for senate in the 29th District. Tomczyk will run as a republican. Senator Jerry Petrowski announced...

www.wsaw.com

WSAW

Schofield Alder Kristin Conway Announces Candidacy for the 85th Assembly District

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Kristin Conway announced Friday she’ll run as a democratic candidate for State Assembly in the 85th District. “I’m running to be a reasonable voice in the State Assembly. For the last two years, we have seen the Republican majority continually roadblock any real progress in Wisconsin. The legislature adjourned in March to give themselves an almost three-hundred-day vacation, leaving hundreds of bills sitting in committees. The rest of us are left wondering what the lawmakers are actually doing for us.”
SCHOFIELD, WI
Washington Examiner

Another judge rips Wisconsin 2020 election investigator for destroying records

A judge directed Republicans in the Wisconsin State Assembly not to delete any records in the investigation of the 2020 presidential election in the state. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn expressed disbelief that she had to issue such an order but emphasized it was necessary because the inquiry is being led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, whose team has said they destroyed unimportant documents.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

New mining request could mean new phase for Wisconsin economy

(The Center Square) – A huge swath of land across parts of central Wisconsin could be rich in metals or minerals. And one company is ready to find out. Greenlight Wisconsin, based in Medford, on Thursday filed an exploratory drilling application in Marathon County for a piece of land called the Reef Deposit.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin ended home equity theft. Other states should follow

The Badger State just became a better place to live and own a home. A recently passed law bans counties from engaging in an unjust practice known as “tax and take” or “home equity theft.”. Home equity theft is only possible in around a dozen states across...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

At least 1,000 protest at Wisconsin State Capitol as US Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade

MADISON, Wis. — At least 1,000 demonstrators rallied at the Wisconsin State Capitol Tuesday evening, one day after a report surfaced that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that has protected the right to an abortion for nearly five decades. Protesters, many holding signs, filled the Capitol steps before marching down State...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Eye Clinic of Wisconsin hires new optometrist

Dr. Jesse Birsching on May 4 joined the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin, bringing with him experience in practicing in private practices in central and northern Wisconsin, the clinic announced this week. Birsching earned his Bachelor of Science degree in vision science in 2018 and Doctorate of Optometry in 2021 from...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Wisconsin lawmakers, candidates react to Roe leak

Generally lighter amounts are expected in Green Bay and the Fox Cities. In Menasha Monday night the city council rejected the idea by a 5-3 vote, citing pushback among residents. Updated: 13 hours ago. “Cold Case: Frozen Tundra” is available on several different podcast platforms. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light...
GREEN BAY, WI
Slate

The Michigan Democrat Who Has Had It

There’s a fierce battle going for political control of Michigan right now. Republicans have run the Legislature for decades—but this year, Democrats actually have a chance to change that. Emotions are running hot, and the state is seen as important ground for the talking points of both parties. Case in point: Democratic state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who represents Royal Oak and the suburbs north of Detroit, has been doing interviews nonstop since April 19, the day she tweeted out a video of herself that went viral. In it, she’s standing on the floor of the Michigan Senate, delivering a speech calling out a Republican colleague who accused her of being a “groomer”—part of the increasingly alarmist language of the modern conservative movement to smear LGBTQ Americans and their supporters. The video has garnered millions of views, and the Republican state senator who accused McMorrow has kept pretty quiet ever since. President Joe Biden later called McMorrow, because this speech tapped into something for a lot of people: a brewing anger at conservative smear campaigns, and a sense that McMorrow’s words give Democrats a template for calling those smears out. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McMorrow about whether a war of words can help Democrats win more elections in the midterms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MICHIGAN STATE
WisCommunity

Little change to 3rd Congressional District that includes La Crosse, Eau Claire as GOP blocked from undoing gerrymandering blunder

But it’s still trending red as Republicans look to flip district retiring Ron Kind held for 25 years. Redistricting in Wisconsin is complete. And though additional court cases could change some of the political lines, experts say the 3rd Congressional District, which hugs the Mississippi River and includes La Crosse, Stevens Point and Eau Claire, is likely set for the decade. Republicans are licking their lips.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

Wausau deciding how to use American Rescue Plan funds

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is deciding how to use its American Rescue Plan funds after receiving about $15 million to help with programs and projects affected by COVID-19. At their April 12 meeting they had five approved projects including broadband expansion, courthouse improvements and involvement in the Community Partners Campus.
WAUSAU, WI
Washington Examiner

The tea leaves in Wisconsin look promising for Republicans

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has long recognized that the message of the conservative populist movement in his state will never reach people or persuade them in a meaningful way if Republicans don’t run for local offices in Democratic-dominated localities — elected offices that, according to conventional wisdom, Republicans have no business seeking.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

No state enforcement if abortion becomes illegal in Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s attorney general says he wouldn’t enforce Wisconsin’s abortion laws if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday said he would not use his office to prosecute doctors if abortion is made illegal in the state. “As long...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Bus route change in Stevens Point to take effect May 23

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens Point has announced a change to one of its routes. On May 23, Central Transportation will implement a service to the Red Route. That route includes access to Crossroads Commons in Plover and the Stevens Point Business Park. Operations Superintendent Tom...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Day 2 of actions for immigrant rights in Wisconsin Capitol

Over 300 immigrant rights activists with Voces de la Frontera and allied organizations gathered in the Capitol on Monday for the second day of the Day Without Latinxs & Essential Workers general strike. “This is a historic day,” said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera, addressing the crowd through a megaphone. “This is […] The post Day 2 of actions for immigrant rights in Wisconsin Capitol appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE

