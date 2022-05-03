ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Construction promotes four to key leadership positions

vermontbiz.com
 3 days ago

PC Construction(link is external) recently elevated four of its employee-owners to new leadership positions: Eve Norris and Dan Nawrocki were named senior vice presidents over their respective business units, and Ian MacDougall and Waymon Pardue were named vice presidents. The promotions will further align the company’s water and wastewater executive leadership...

vermontbiz.com

morningbrew.com

Nearly one-fifth of HR professionals say qualified candidates were excluded by automated hiring software

HR departments recently gave AI a performance review, and they’re not exactly exceeding expectations. SHRM randomly sampled over 1,500 HR professionals in the US and found that one in four HR departments have begun to use AI or automation in their recruitment or hiring processes, and the majority said AI improves the speed of hiring. However, HR teams are underwhelmed by vendors’ transparency.
TECHNOLOGY
Refinery29

These UK Companies Pay The Highest Salaries For Entry-Level Jobs

More than half of young people aged 18 to 25 are actively seeking work, according to a new survey. And for 53% of these Gen Z job seekers, salary is the most important consideration. With this in mind, it's definitely interesting to check out Glassdoor's list of UK companies that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Construction Industry#The Mid Atlantic
pymnts

Retail, Hospitality Hiring Drive U.S. Job Growth

The U.S. economy added 428,000 jobs last month thanks in part to hiring in the hospitality and retail sectors, the Department of Labor said Friday (May 6). Figures from the department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics show that April was the 12th month in a row where job growth surpassed 400,000, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.6%.
RETAIL
US News and World Report

ADP: Employers Added Only 247,000 Jobs in April, Below Expectations

In what may be the first sign of cooling in the labor market, private employers added only 247,000 workers in April, according to a report released Wednesday from payroll firm ADP. [. READ:. Job Openings Reach Record 11.5 Million in March ]. That was below expectations for a gain of...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Time to rethink the way we hire tech talent

If you're the IT leader at well-established insurance company, or an industrial parts supplier, can you compete with tech titans or funky startups for the best tech talent?. There can be compelling opportunities for tech professionals in all lines of business. But there's a need to reposition and rethink these opportunities, the nature of tech jobs, and hiring processes.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
