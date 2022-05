WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday night keeps the clouds around with a chance of showers. Lows by morning in the mid 40s to around 50. A windy and warmer Monday with a mix of sun, as well as some clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will be rolling our way Monday evening and is likely to spark showers and storms. Some storms have the potential to be strong with large hail, gusty winds, and downpours the main threats. That front will stall out in the region for Tuesday, keeping the risk of showers and storms in the forecast. There is also a possibility that some storms on Tuesday could also be strong to severe in nature. We are monitoring Monday night and Tuesday for possible First Alert Weather Days.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO