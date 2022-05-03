ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Exclusive: Sacramento County COVID spending gets ‘B’ grade on health advocate report card

By Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks
 3 days ago

Sacramento County received an overall “B” grade for its handling of the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief funding, but got poor marks for its slow distribution of money and its limited efforts to promote racial equity.

It’s one of 11 county score cards the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network will release in an official report Thursday on how officials spent American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The statewide advocacy group reviewed four main criteria, including how well county officials engaged community members and whether financial records were accessible online.

Each county reviewed received more than $100 million in federal pandemic recovery funding, with Sacramento County receiving more than $301 million.

“CPEHN and its community partners have been monitoring and advocating on the equitable use of federal COVID-19 relief since 2020,” the group wrote in a background report . “In California, many local jurisdictions have mismanaged, misused and/or abused federal COVID-19 relief funds.”

In particular, the nonprofit pointed out Sacramento County’s decision to direct the bulk of CARES Act funding to the Sheriff’s Office in the summer of 2020, a move that was lambasted in two recent Grand Jury reports.

“We hope these scorecards can help break down the complicated and inaccessible county budget information around (COVID-19 recovery funds),” the group wrote.

“For county governments and elected officials, we hope to elevate the efforts and practices that are worth applauding and continuing, and also point out inequities, gaps, and limitations.”

Sacramento County was praised in the scorecard for conducting two multi-lingual public surveys, and for setting up an easy-to-navigate public website detailing COVID-19 relief spending.

But the county got a “C” grade for its slow rollout of ARPA funds received last year, noting that it was only in early 2022 that the county began to outline and invest in specific projects under three priorities — housing and homelessness, health and economic response .

The advocacy organization also criticized the county for not providing direct funding to “grassroots community nonprofit organizations who directly serve unhoused individuals.”

In addition, while Sacramento County has approved programs “that would support closing gaps in education, health, and other social conditions for Black communities, foster kids, and unhoused populations,” it did not identify specific racial equity goals for its COVID-19 relief spending, the group stated.

Current COVID-19 relief funding plans also “failed to invest in any long-term structural improvements or reforms,” like improving demographic data collection or supporting community-based crisis response as an alternative to policing, CPEHN stated. They gave Sacramento County a “C” grade for its “promoting racial equity” criteria.

The nonprofit’s scoring system was based on 51 questions to evaluate counties’ decisions and processes between March 2021 and February 2022. In addition to Sacramento County, the group reviewed spending at Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Orange, San Bernardino, Fresno, Kern, Ventura, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

The California Pan-Ethnic Health Network plans to release the full report, as well as the score cards for all 11 counties analyzed, on Thursday.

