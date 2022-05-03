ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sound artist Rocio Zavala debuts with an album of otherworldly drone

By J.R. Nelson
Cover picture for the articleIn May 2020, during the isolating depths of the first large-scale U.S. COVID-19 lockdown, Gossip Wolf caught a live online performance by Rocio Zavala as part of Experimental Sound Studio’s Quarantine Concerts series. A sound and visual artist from Mexico who’s now based in Chicago, Zavala crafted an alluring, otherworldly drone...

Forty-two Reader-recommended releases for your Bandcamp Friday

Friday, May 6, is the 22nd Bandcamp Friday—a 24-hour period where the retailer passes its usual cut of sales revenue along to the independent labels and artists who sell their music and merchandise through the site. Bandcamp typically announces forthcoming Bandcamp Fridays in three-month chunks, and this Friday is the last one that’s been made public so far. I won’t read too much into that—experience proves it’s unwise to assume this will be the last one—and I’ll refrain from speculating about how Epic Games’ recent purchase of Bandcamp might affect future Bandcamp Fridays.
Angelina Bastidas does Dominican food her way at Monday Night Foodball

Abuelita Dircia wanted to know why there’s no rice and beans or sancocho on her niña’s menu. You might know “niña,” aka chef Angelina Bastidas, from her work at the late AMK Kitchen Bar and BIN 36. Or maybe you know her from her turns on Top Chef or Bong Appetit; or her private, fine-dining (with or without weed) experience Tournant. Maybe you’ve made her cannabutter recipe.
Haitian history

Aimé Césaire’s 1970 play about Haiti’s little-known and brief period of monarchy gets a better production than it deserves from adapter and director Lanise Antoine Shelley and her cast. Césaire created not characters but mouthpieces for points of view about Haiti’s government in the years after its hard-won independence, and not even effective ones: without the timeline and director’s note in the program the action would be unintelligible. (The translation from French is by Paul Breslin and Rachel Ney.)
Mothers, John Waters, and karaoke

Looking for something fun to do around town this weekend and beyond? Read on, and stay safe!. At 7 PM tonight, the Block Museum (40 Arts Circle, on Northwestern University’s Evanston campus) hosts Looking at Listening, an evening of audiovisual experiments by and about women in film and sound. The program includes four short documentaries: Sam Green’s A film about listening, Hacer una diagonal con la musica by UK director Aura Satz, Sophia Feuer’s Space Lady, and Emily Eddy’s Amour Pour Une Femme. As the museum explains, “These four films extend the inquiries into the legacy of women in electronic music beyond the figures most often highlighted while experimenting with the audiovisual presentation of archival material, and proposing new ways of relating the history of music and musical practice.” Those ideas are also explored by electronic musician Natalie Chami in a live performance also scheduled for this evening’s program. Chami will join Eddy and Feuer for a panel discussion moderated by guest curator Jennifer Smart. This event is free and open to everyone, but registration is required. (MC)
Groovy jazz trio the Three Souls produced a legendary basketball coach

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. The Secret History of Chicago Music has produced plenty of offshoots over the...
