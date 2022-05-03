Sound artist Rocio Zavala debuts with an album of otherworldly drone

Looking for something fun to do around town this weekend and beyond? Read on, and stay safe!. At 7 PM tonight, the Block Museum (40 Arts Circle, on Northwestern University’s Evanston campus) hosts Looking at Listening, an evening of audiovisual experiments by and about women in film and sound. The program includes four short documentaries: Sam Green’s A film about listening, Hacer una diagonal con la musica by UK director Aura Satz, Sophia Feuer’s Space Lady, and Emily Eddy’s Amour Pour Une Femme. As the museum explains, “These four films extend the inquiries into the legacy of women in electronic music beyond the figures most often highlighted while experimenting with the audiovisual presentation of archival material, and proposing new ways of relating the history of music and musical practice.” Those ideas are also explored by electronic musician Natalie Chami in a live performance also scheduled for this evening’s program. Chami will join Eddy and Feuer for a panel discussion moderated by guest curator Jennifer Smart. This event is free and open to everyone, but registration is required. (MC)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO