ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

SBLive's All-West Texas Boys Basketball Teams: Clarendon's LaMarcus Penigar is MVP

By Andrew McCulloch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K3OaD_0fRr6l4400

SBLive is recognizing the top boys basketball players throughout the state from this past season by unveiling All-Region teams and awards for Central, East, North, South and West Texas. Once the All-Region teams are released, we will unveil SBLive’s All-State Texas high school boys basketball teams and awards.

Earlier we unveiled our All-Region teams for Central Texas and East Texas .

Now, it’s time to shift our focus to the El Paso area, Permian Basin, Texas Panhandle and beyond to unveil our 2022 SBLive All-West Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards.

Two of the state’s most dynamic guards in Class 5A headline our All-West Texas selections.

El Paso Chapin junior KJ Lewis, who has verbally committed to Arizona, earned our All-West Texas Offensive Player of the Year award after posting averages of more than 20 points and five assists per game.

Joining him is Amarillo senior Brendan Hausen, a Villanova signee who ends his career as the all-time leading scorer in program history after leading the Sandies to a regional championship game appearance.

Other notable All-West Texas honorees include Clarendon’s senior LaMarcus Penigar and junior J’maury Davis — a Texas Tech football commit — who helped the Broncos capture the 2A state title, as well as many of the state’s most elite small-school stars.

Here’s a complete look at SBLive’s All-West Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards:

_____

SBLIVE’S ALL-WEST TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL AWARDS :

MVP : Senior G LaMarcus Penigar (Clarendon) — 21.7 points, 5.3 assists in 33 GP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zcae5_0fRr6l4400

Photo by Tommy Hays

Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Will Luther (Texline) — 20.9 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists in 38 GP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2alVEN_0fRr6l4400

Photo by Tommy Hays

Defensive Player of the Year : Junior G KJ Lewis (El Paso Chapin) — 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.0 assists in 22 GP

Newcomer of the Year : Sophomore G KJ Thomas (Canyon Randall) — 21.5 points, 4.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds per game in 36 GP

Coach of the Year : Boston Hudson (Clarendon)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnKk0_0fRr6l4400

_____

SBLIVE’S ALL-WEST TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS:

CLASS 6A

First Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Coco Rose (Odessa)

Senior G Branden Campbell (San Angelo Central)

Senior F Chris Brazzell (Midland Legacy)

Senior F Tracy Godfrey (Wolfforth Frenship)

Junior C Race Herr (Odessa Permian)

Second Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Jordan Hernandez (El Paso Americas)

Senior G Gabe Aguilar (El Paso Franklin)

Senior F Drew Barrie (Midland)

Senior F Isaac Mora (El Paso Eastwood)

Sophomore C Ivan Carreon (Odessa)

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Raven Ortiz (San Angelo Central)

Senior G Tajavis Miller (Wolfforth Frenship)

Senior F Christian Nevarez (El Paso Americas)

Senior F Chace Fields (San Angelo Central)

Senior C Brandon Foster (Midland Legacy)

_____

CLASS 5A

First Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Gio Gutierrez (Canutillo)

Senior G Brendan Hausen (Amarillo)

Senior F Antwonne Holmes (El Paso Chapin)

Senior F Jalen Cherry (Abilene Cooper)

Senior C Cade Hornecker (Amarillo)

Second Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Jayson Smith (El Paso Bel Air)

Junior G Audi Luckey (Amarillo Palo Duro)

Senior F Aidan Castillo (Lubbock Monterey)

Senior F Khanye Bland (El Paso Parkland)

Senior C Avery Brekke (Abilene Wylie)

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Jayvian Lawson (Plainview)

Junior G Jashaun Kinnard (El Paso Parkland)

Senior F Manny Flores (El Paso Chapin)

Senior F Damonze Woods (Amarillo)

Junior C Donovan Black (El Paso Del Valle)

_____

CLASS 4A

First Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Kreeland Avery (Lubbock Estacado)

Junior G Kemper Jones (Canyon)

Senior F Harrison Foster (Sweetwater)

Senior F Christian Kelso (Dumas)

Senior C Aiden Arias (Hereford)

Second Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Gage Martinez (Borger)

Junior G Daniel Perez (San Elizario)

Junior F Steven Hernandez (Andrews)

Senior F Terrance “TJ” Newton (Burkburnett)

Senior C Chris Bryant Jr. (Canyon)

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Eber Murillo (Snyder)

Senior G Chris Martinez (Big Spring)

Senior F Kevin Kitto (Midland Greendwood)

Senior F Alejandro Palacios (San Elizario)

Senior C Alan Sierra (Fabens)

_____

CLASS 3A

First Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Lamont Nickleberry (Childress)

Sophomore G Travon McCaslin (Tulia)

Senior F Jacob Richardson (Wall)

Junior F Jack Pipkin (Spearman)

Senior C Brycen Huffman (San Angelo TLCA)

Second Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Zee Connally (Kermit)

Junior G Cole Purcell (Bushland)

Sophomore F Jakari Davis (Shallowater)

Freshman F Kason Brown (Big Lake Reagan County)

Junior C CJ Willey (Dimmitt)

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Xavier Wishert (Tuscola Jim Ned)

Junior G Luke Martinez (Lamesa)

Senior F Luke Houston (Abernathy)

Junior F Everson Armstrong (Wall)

Junior C Tripp Mills (Canadian)

_____

CLASS 2A

First Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Reagan Fielder (New Home)

Senior G Ryan Grawunder (Vega)

Senior F Chris Urbina (Olton)

Junior F J’maury Davis (Clarendon)

Junior C Jefferson Weaver (Gruver)

Second Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Jason Brazell (New Deal)

Junior G Kanon Gibson (Wink)

Senior F Zharion Smith (Seagraves)

Senior F Colton Millsap (Gruver)

Senior C Hunter Thompson (Hale Center)

Third Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Carson Ellison (Miles)

Senior G Cody Rinne (Stratford)

Senior F David Cruz (Fort Hancock)

Senior F Cayden D’Costa (Clarendon)

Senior C Chaney Bahlman (Winters)

_____

CLASS 1A

First Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Trevin Coffell (Irion County)

Senior G Evan De Leon (Springlake-Earth)

Junior F Nathaniel Williams (Jayton)

Senior F Noel Lozano (Texline)

Junior C Mason Walker (Garden City)

Second Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Logan Aaron (Grady)

Senior G Konnor Barnes (San Angelo Veribest)

Sophomore F Swayde Cleavinger (Wildorado)

Senior F Cooper McCleskey (Guthrie)

Senior C Drin Qerimi (Irion County)

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Josh Arismendez (Klondike)

Sophomore G Bryson Callaway (Knox City)

Junior F Donavan Miller (Aspermont)

Senior F Stetson Digby (Hermleigh)

Senior C Nick Martin (San Angelo Veribest)

_____

PRIVATE SCHOOLS (TAPPS & SPC)

First Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Shobby Enakpene (Midland Trinity Christian)

Senior G Eric Grabill (Midland Calvary Baptist)

Senior F Braylon Rios (San Angelo Cornerstone Christian)

Senior F Kieran Elliott (Lubbock Trinity Christian)

Senior C Luke Sell (Lubbock Kingdom Prep)

Second Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Micah Ortiz (Midland Christian)

Senior G Payton White (San Angelo Cornerstone Christian)

Senior F Cort Miller (Midland Classical)

Junior F Asher Flemming (Lubbock Christian)

Freshman C Bryinn Waggoner (Abilene Christian)

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Tate Truby (Lubbock Trinity Christian)

Junior G Riley Schroeder (Lubbock Christian)

Junior F Cade Mills (Amarillo San Jacinto Christian)

Junior F Marcus Ramon-Edwards (Lubbock Trinity Christian)

Senior C Hagan Berridge (Midland Classical)

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

Lubbock Getting Big Chain Brunch Eatery-Midland Odessa Needs One!

I noticed that our neighbors up north are getting a new brunch place and I got to thinking...that is something, in my opinion, we don't have enough of. Lubbock is getting a Snooze an A.M. Eatery and I am here for it! Anytime I go to San Antonio, which is often, my family knows we are eating Snooze breakfast almost every morning we are there. Did you see the picture of my food? Enough said.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texarkana, TX
Basketball
Lufkin, TX
Basketball
Killeen, TX
Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Midland, TX
Sports
Dumas, TX
Sports
Panhandle, TX
Education
Killeen, TX
Sports
City
Kermit, TX
Local
Texas Education
San Angelo, TX
Basketball
Waco, TX
Sports
City
Kittanning, PA
San Antonio, TX
Education
City
Avery, TX
City
Richmond, TX
San Elizario, TX
Education
El Paso, TX
Education
Odessa, TX
Sports
City
Clarendon, TX
City
Lenorah, TX
Sweetwater, TX
Education
City
Odessa, TX
Sweetwater, TX
Sports
City
Villanova, PA
City
Lufkin, TX
Odessa, TX
Basketball
City
Hermleigh, TX
City
Tuscola, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
City
Wildorado, TX
Beeville, TX
Sports
City
Childress, TX
New Waverly, TX
Sports
City
Abernathy, TX
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Arizona State
Kaufman, TX
Sports
City
Burkburnett, TX
Texarkana, TX
Education
Denton, TX
Sports
City
Flower Mound, TX
Buda, TX
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
City
De Leon, TX
City
Knox City, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Basketball
Borger, TX
Sports
Beeville, TX
Basketball
City
Abilene, TX
City
Hereford, TX
City
Guthrie, TX
Burkburnett, TX
Education
City
Mertzon, TX
City
San Elizario, TX
Richardson, TX
Education
Dumas, TX
Education
City
Buda, TX
City
New Waverly, TX
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
City
El Paso, TX
City
Big Lake, TX
Waco, TX
Basketball
Snyder, TX
Sports
Denton, TX
Education
City
Dimmitt, TX
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
Education
City
Phoenix, AZ
New Deal, TX
Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
City
Stinnett, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Kaufman, TX
Mason, TX
Education
City
Fulshear, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Winters, TX
Abilene, TX
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Killeen, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Education
San Angelo, TX
Education
City
East Texas, PA
Phoenix, AZ
Education
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
Fabens, TX
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Millsap, TX
City
Shallowater, TX
City
Canutillo, TX
City
Richardson, TX
Andrews, TX
Sports
Mason, TX
Sports
City
Campbell, TX
City
Gruver, TX
Fabens, TX
Sports
City
Borger, TX
Olton, TX
Basketball
Richardson, TX
Sports
City
Midland, TX
Panhandle, TX
Sports
Richmond, TX
Education
City
Mason, TX
City
Panhandle, TX
Richardson, TX
Basketball
Lubbock, TX
Basketball
City
Wink, TX
Plainview, TX
Sports
Dimmitt, TX
Sports
Fulshear, TX
Sports
City
Bushland, TX
Snyder, TX
Basketball
Buda, TX
Education
Plainview, TX
Basketball
Burkburnett, TX
Sports
City
Garden City, TX
City
Sweetwater, TX
Lufkin, TX
Education
Richmond, TX
Sports
City
Tulia, TX
City
Canadian, TX
City
Vega, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Texline, TX
City
Lamesa, TX
City
Clarendon, PA
City
Waco, TX
City
Dumas, TX
Waco, TX
Education
Miles, TX
Sports
Olton, TX
Sports
Newton, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Andrews, TX
City
Hale Center, TX
City
Spearman, TX
Lufkin, TX
Sports
Canutillo, TX
Education
Killeen, TX
Education
Kaufman, TX
Education
Dallas, TX
Education
City
Palacios, TX
Bushland, TX
Sports
City
Earth, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Miles, TX
Denton, TX
Basketball
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Dallas, TX
Basketball
City
Merit, TX
Amarillo, TX
Education
Andrews, TX
Education
Midland, TX
Education
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Snyder, TX
Kittanning, PA
Sports
Midland, TX
Basketball
Texarkana, TX
Sports
Flower Mound, TX
Sports
Flower Mound, TX
Education
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Fort Hancock, TX
Campbell, TX
Sports
Amarillo, TX
Sports
Fulshear, TX
Education
City
Bryson, TX
Abilene, TX
Basketball
City
Seagraves, TX
Plainview, TX
Education
City
New Deal, TX
City
New Home, TX
City
Wolfforth, TX
City
Denton, TX
Odessa, TX
Education
San Angelo, TX
Sports
Beeville, TX
Education
Kittanning, PA
Education
Amarillo, TX
Basketball
El Paso, TX
Basketball
City
Dallas, TX
City
Olton, TX
City
Aspermont, TX
City
Newton, TX
Wolfforth, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jayton, TX
Snyder, TX
Education
Local
Arizona Education
City
Plainview, TX
City
Beeville, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of North Texas

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. for parts of North Texas Wednesday afternoon. Isolated storms may develop in the Metroplex this afternoon. Details on the forecast are below. Wednesday's Tornado Watch includes 14 counties including Archer, Clay, Cooke, Denton, Eastland, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Palo...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Texas Tech Football#Boys Basketball#Central Texas#Highschoolsports#Sblive
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
514
Followers
641
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy