SBLive's All-West Texas Boys Basketball Teams: Clarendon's LaMarcus Penigar is MVP

SBLive is recognizing the top boys basketball players throughout the state from this past season by unveiling All-Region teams and awards for Central, East, North, South and West Texas. Once the All-Region teams are released, we will unveil SBLive’s All-State Texas high school boys basketball teams and awards.

Earlier we unveiled our All-Region teams for Central Texas and East Texas .

Now, it’s time to shift our focus to the El Paso area, Permian Basin, Texas Panhandle and beyond to unveil our 2022 SBLive All-West Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards.

Two of the state’s most dynamic guards in Class 5A headline our All-West Texas selections.

El Paso Chapin junior KJ Lewis, who has verbally committed to Arizona, earned our All-West Texas Offensive Player of the Year award after posting averages of more than 20 points and five assists per game.

Joining him is Amarillo senior Brendan Hausen, a Villanova signee who ends his career as the all-time leading scorer in program history after leading the Sandies to a regional championship game appearance.

Other notable All-West Texas honorees include Clarendon’s senior LaMarcus Penigar and junior J’maury Davis — a Texas Tech football commit — who helped the Broncos capture the 2A state title, as well as many of the state’s most elite small-school stars.

Here’s a complete look at SBLive’s All-West Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards:

SBLIVE’S ALL-WEST TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL AWARDS :

MVP : Senior G LaMarcus Penigar (Clarendon) — 21.7 points, 5.3 assists in 33 GP

Photo by Tommy Hays

Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Will Luther (Texline) — 20.9 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists in 38 GP

Photo by Tommy Hays

Defensive Player of the Year : Junior G KJ Lewis (El Paso Chapin) — 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.0 assists in 22 GP

Newcomer of the Year : Sophomore G KJ Thomas (Canyon Randall) — 21.5 points, 4.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds per game in 36 GP

Coach of the Year : Boston Hudson (Clarendon)

SBLIVE’S ALL-WEST TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS:

CLASS 6A

First Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Coco Rose (Odessa)

Senior G Branden Campbell (San Angelo Central)

Senior F Chris Brazzell (Midland Legacy)

Senior F Tracy Godfrey (Wolfforth Frenship)

Junior C Race Herr (Odessa Permian)

Second Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Jordan Hernandez (El Paso Americas)

Senior G Gabe Aguilar (El Paso Franklin)

Senior F Drew Barrie (Midland)

Senior F Isaac Mora (El Paso Eastwood)

Sophomore C Ivan Carreon (Odessa)

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Raven Ortiz (San Angelo Central)

Senior G Tajavis Miller (Wolfforth Frenship)

Senior F Christian Nevarez (El Paso Americas)

Senior F Chace Fields (San Angelo Central)

Senior C Brandon Foster (Midland Legacy)

CLASS 5A

First Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Gio Gutierrez (Canutillo)

Senior G Brendan Hausen (Amarillo)

Senior F Antwonne Holmes (El Paso Chapin)

Senior F Jalen Cherry (Abilene Cooper)

Senior C Cade Hornecker (Amarillo)

Second Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Jayson Smith (El Paso Bel Air)

Junior G Audi Luckey (Amarillo Palo Duro)

Senior F Aidan Castillo (Lubbock Monterey)

Senior F Khanye Bland (El Paso Parkland)

Senior C Avery Brekke (Abilene Wylie)

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Jayvian Lawson (Plainview)

Junior G Jashaun Kinnard (El Paso Parkland)

Senior F Manny Flores (El Paso Chapin)

Senior F Damonze Woods (Amarillo)

Junior C Donovan Black (El Paso Del Valle)

CLASS 4A

First Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Kreeland Avery (Lubbock Estacado)

Junior G Kemper Jones (Canyon)

Senior F Harrison Foster (Sweetwater)

Senior F Christian Kelso (Dumas)

Senior C Aiden Arias (Hereford)

Second Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Gage Martinez (Borger)

Junior G Daniel Perez (San Elizario)

Junior F Steven Hernandez (Andrews)

Senior F Terrance “TJ” Newton (Burkburnett)

Senior C Chris Bryant Jr. (Canyon)

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Eber Murillo (Snyder)

Senior G Chris Martinez (Big Spring)

Senior F Kevin Kitto (Midland Greendwood)

Senior F Alejandro Palacios (San Elizario)

Senior C Alan Sierra (Fabens)

CLASS 3A

First Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Lamont Nickleberry (Childress)

Sophomore G Travon McCaslin (Tulia)

Senior F Jacob Richardson (Wall)

Junior F Jack Pipkin (Spearman)

Senior C Brycen Huffman (San Angelo TLCA)

Second Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Zee Connally (Kermit)

Junior G Cole Purcell (Bushland)

Sophomore F Jakari Davis (Shallowater)

Freshman F Kason Brown (Big Lake Reagan County)

Junior C CJ Willey (Dimmitt)

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Xavier Wishert (Tuscola Jim Ned)

Junior G Luke Martinez (Lamesa)

Senior F Luke Houston (Abernathy)

Junior F Everson Armstrong (Wall)

Junior C Tripp Mills (Canadian)

CLASS 2A

First Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Reagan Fielder (New Home)

Senior G Ryan Grawunder (Vega)

Senior F Chris Urbina (Olton)

Junior F J’maury Davis (Clarendon)

Junior C Jefferson Weaver (Gruver)

Second Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Jason Brazell (New Deal)

Junior G Kanon Gibson (Wink)

Senior F Zharion Smith (Seagraves)

Senior F Colton Millsap (Gruver)

Senior C Hunter Thompson (Hale Center)

Third Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Carson Ellison (Miles)

Senior G Cody Rinne (Stratford)

Senior F David Cruz (Fort Hancock)

Senior F Cayden D’Costa (Clarendon)

Senior C Chaney Bahlman (Winters)

CLASS 1A

First Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Trevin Coffell (Irion County)

Senior G Evan De Leon (Springlake-Earth)

Junior F Nathaniel Williams (Jayton)

Senior F Noel Lozano (Texline)

Junior C Mason Walker (Garden City)

Second Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Logan Aaron (Grady)

Senior G Konnor Barnes (San Angelo Veribest)

Sophomore F Swayde Cleavinger (Wildorado)

Senior F Cooper McCleskey (Guthrie)

Senior C Drin Qerimi (Irion County)

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Josh Arismendez (Klondike)

Sophomore G Bryson Callaway (Knox City)

Junior F Donavan Miller (Aspermont)

Senior F Stetson Digby (Hermleigh)

Senior C Nick Martin (San Angelo Veribest)

PRIVATE SCHOOLS (TAPPS & SPC)

First Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Shobby Enakpene (Midland Trinity Christian)

Senior G Eric Grabill (Midland Calvary Baptist)

Senior F Braylon Rios (San Angelo Cornerstone Christian)

Senior F Kieran Elliott (Lubbock Trinity Christian)

Senior C Luke Sell (Lubbock Kingdom Prep)

Second Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Micah Ortiz (Midland Christian)

Senior G Payton White (San Angelo Cornerstone Christian)

Senior F Cort Miller (Midland Classical)

Junior F Asher Flemming (Lubbock Christian)

Freshman C Bryinn Waggoner (Abilene Christian)

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Tate Truby (Lubbock Trinity Christian)

Junior G Riley Schroeder (Lubbock Christian)

Junior F Cade Mills (Amarillo San Jacinto Christian)

Junior F Marcus Ramon-Edwards (Lubbock Trinity Christian)

Senior C Hagan Berridge (Midland Classical)