SBLive's All-West Texas Boys Basketball Teams: Clarendon's LaMarcus Penigar is MVP
SBLive is recognizing the top boys basketball players throughout the state from this past season by unveiling All-Region teams and awards for Central, East, North, South and West Texas. Once the All-Region teams are released, we will unveil SBLive’s All-State Texas high school boys basketball teams and awards.
Earlier we unveiled our All-Region teams for Central Texas and East Texas .
Now, it’s time to shift our focus to the El Paso area, Permian Basin, Texas Panhandle and beyond to unveil our 2022 SBLive All-West Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards.
Two of the state’s most dynamic guards in Class 5A headline our All-West Texas selections.
El Paso Chapin junior KJ Lewis, who has verbally committed to Arizona, earned our All-West Texas Offensive Player of the Year award after posting averages of more than 20 points and five assists per game.
Joining him is Amarillo senior Brendan Hausen, a Villanova signee who ends his career as the all-time leading scorer in program history after leading the Sandies to a regional championship game appearance.
Other notable All-West Texas honorees include Clarendon’s senior LaMarcus Penigar and junior J’maury Davis — a Texas Tech football commit — who helped the Broncos capture the 2A state title, as well as many of the state’s most elite small-school stars.
Here’s a complete look at SBLive’s All-West Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards:
_____
SBLIVE’S ALL-WEST TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL AWARDS :
MVP : Senior G LaMarcus Penigar (Clarendon) — 21.7 points, 5.3 assists in 33 GP
Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Will Luther (Texline) — 20.9 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists in 38 GP
Defensive Player of the Year : Junior G KJ Lewis (El Paso Chapin) — 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.0 assists in 22 GP
Newcomer of the Year : Sophomore G KJ Thomas (Canyon Randall) — 21.5 points, 4.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds per game in 36 GP
Coach of the Year : Boston Hudson (Clarendon)
_____
SBLIVE’S ALL-WEST TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS:
CLASS 6A
First Team All-West Texas:
Senior G Coco Rose (Odessa)
Senior G Branden Campbell (San Angelo Central)
Senior F Chris Brazzell (Midland Legacy)
Senior F Tracy Godfrey (Wolfforth Frenship)
Junior C Race Herr (Odessa Permian)
Second Team All-West Texas:
Senior G Jordan Hernandez (El Paso Americas)
Senior G Gabe Aguilar (El Paso Franklin)
Senior F Drew Barrie (Midland)
Senior F Isaac Mora (El Paso Eastwood)
Sophomore C Ivan Carreon (Odessa)
Third Team All-West Texas:
Senior G Raven Ortiz (San Angelo Central)
Senior G Tajavis Miller (Wolfforth Frenship)
Senior F Christian Nevarez (El Paso Americas)
Senior F Chace Fields (San Angelo Central)
Senior C Brandon Foster (Midland Legacy)
_____
CLASS 5A
First Team All-West Texas:
Junior G Gio Gutierrez (Canutillo)
Senior G Brendan Hausen (Amarillo)
Senior F Antwonne Holmes (El Paso Chapin)
Senior F Jalen Cherry (Abilene Cooper)
Senior C Cade Hornecker (Amarillo)
Second Team All-West Texas:
Senior G Jayson Smith (El Paso Bel Air)
Junior G Audi Luckey (Amarillo Palo Duro)
Senior F Aidan Castillo (Lubbock Monterey)
Senior F Khanye Bland (El Paso Parkland)
Senior C Avery Brekke (Abilene Wylie)
Third Team All-West Texas:
Senior G Jayvian Lawson (Plainview)
Junior G Jashaun Kinnard (El Paso Parkland)
Senior F Manny Flores (El Paso Chapin)
Senior F Damonze Woods (Amarillo)
Junior C Donovan Black (El Paso Del Valle)
_____
CLASS 4A
First Team All-West Texas:
Senior G Kreeland Avery (Lubbock Estacado)
Junior G Kemper Jones (Canyon)
Senior F Harrison Foster (Sweetwater)
Senior F Christian Kelso (Dumas)
Senior C Aiden Arias (Hereford)
Second Team All-West Texas:
Senior G Gage Martinez (Borger)
Junior G Daniel Perez (San Elizario)
Junior F Steven Hernandez (Andrews)
Senior F Terrance “TJ” Newton (Burkburnett)
Senior C Chris Bryant Jr. (Canyon)
Third Team All-West Texas:
Senior G Eber Murillo (Snyder)
Senior G Chris Martinez (Big Spring)
Senior F Kevin Kitto (Midland Greendwood)
Senior F Alejandro Palacios (San Elizario)
Senior C Alan Sierra (Fabens)
_____
CLASS 3A
First Team All-West Texas:
Junior G Lamont Nickleberry (Childress)
Sophomore G Travon McCaslin (Tulia)
Senior F Jacob Richardson (Wall)
Junior F Jack Pipkin (Spearman)
Senior C Brycen Huffman (San Angelo TLCA)
Second Team All-West Texas:
Senior G Zee Connally (Kermit)
Junior G Cole Purcell (Bushland)
Sophomore F Jakari Davis (Shallowater)
Freshman F Kason Brown (Big Lake Reagan County)
Junior C CJ Willey (Dimmitt)
Third Team All-West Texas:
Senior G Xavier Wishert (Tuscola Jim Ned)
Junior G Luke Martinez (Lamesa)
Senior F Luke Houston (Abernathy)
Junior F Everson Armstrong (Wall)
Junior C Tripp Mills (Canadian)
_____
CLASS 2A
First Team All-West Texas:
Junior G Reagan Fielder (New Home)
Senior G Ryan Grawunder (Vega)
Senior F Chris Urbina (Olton)
Junior F J’maury Davis (Clarendon)
Junior C Jefferson Weaver (Gruver)
Second Team All-West Texas:
Junior G Jason Brazell (New Deal)
Junior G Kanon Gibson (Wink)
Senior F Zharion Smith (Seagraves)
Senior F Colton Millsap (Gruver)
Senior C Hunter Thompson (Hale Center)
Third Team All-West Texas:
Junior G Carson Ellison (Miles)
Senior G Cody Rinne (Stratford)
Senior F David Cruz (Fort Hancock)
Senior F Cayden D’Costa (Clarendon)
Senior C Chaney Bahlman (Winters)
_____
CLASS 1A
First Team All-West Texas:
Junior G Trevin Coffell (Irion County)
Senior G Evan De Leon (Springlake-Earth)
Junior F Nathaniel Williams (Jayton)
Senior F Noel Lozano (Texline)
Junior C Mason Walker (Garden City)
Second Team All-West Texas:
Junior G Logan Aaron (Grady)
Senior G Konnor Barnes (San Angelo Veribest)
Sophomore F Swayde Cleavinger (Wildorado)
Senior F Cooper McCleskey (Guthrie)
Senior C Drin Qerimi (Irion County)
Third Team All-West Texas:
Senior G Josh Arismendez (Klondike)
Sophomore G Bryson Callaway (Knox City)
Junior F Donavan Miller (Aspermont)
Senior F Stetson Digby (Hermleigh)
Senior C Nick Martin (San Angelo Veribest)
_____
PRIVATE SCHOOLS (TAPPS & SPC)
First Team All-West Texas:
Senior G Shobby Enakpene (Midland Trinity Christian)
Senior G Eric Grabill (Midland Calvary Baptist)
Senior F Braylon Rios (San Angelo Cornerstone Christian)
Senior F Kieran Elliott (Lubbock Trinity Christian)
Senior C Luke Sell (Lubbock Kingdom Prep)
Second Team All-West Texas:
Senior G Micah Ortiz (Midland Christian)
Senior G Payton White (San Angelo Cornerstone Christian)
Senior F Cort Miller (Midland Classical)
Junior F Asher Flemming (Lubbock Christian)
Freshman C Bryinn Waggoner (Abilene Christian)
Third Team All-West Texas:
Senior G Tate Truby (Lubbock Trinity Christian)
Junior G Riley Schroeder (Lubbock Christian)
Junior F Cade Mills (Amarillo San Jacinto Christian)
Junior F Marcus Ramon-Edwards (Lubbock Trinity Christian)
Senior C Hagan Berridge (Midland Classical)
